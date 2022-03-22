Kody Gurfein Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council

Kody was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. In addition to her role as Global Head of Marketing, Kody co-founded and chairs Exiger WINs (Women's Initiative Networks), designed to foster female leadership, promote women in STEM fields, and raise awareness of the challenges specific to women in the workplace.

"We are honored to welcome Kody into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Kody will continue to grow her role as an industry leader, connecting and collaborating with other respected leaders in a private forum. Kody will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Additionally, Kody will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"The key to our success and ARR hypergrowth at Exiger –– and even my own effectiveness –– has been our courage to quickly adapt to a rapidly changing market. We have innovated not only in our technology but also our methods for engaging, connecting and developing relationships with the organizations that urgently need our solutions to navigate such a volatile new landscape," said Kody. "I'm excited to join forces with the talented marketing and growth professionals in Forbes Councils – sharing lessons learned, successful strategies and creative ideas that will continue to 'cut the edges' of what's possible in this new digital ecosystem."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT EXIGER

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, banks and governments manage risk through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology solutions which anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk ––powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, tech and tech-enabled approach to everything we do. Learn more at Exiger.com and Follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

