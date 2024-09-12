Exiger Achieves FedRAMP® Authorization for Supply Chain AI

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization of Exiger Federal Cloud Reflects AI Company's Commitment to Meeting Highest Security Standards in Supply Chain Risk Management

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, announced ­that Exiger Federal Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate Authorization. Today's announcement marks a major milestone in the continued expansion and enhancement of Exiger's offerings across the U.S. Federal Government

FedRAMP Authorization Reflects Exiger's Commitment to Meeting Highest Security Standards in Supply Chain Risk Management Post this “The expanded government-wide FedRAMP Authorization simplifies and streamlines the experience for our government and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers that rely on Exiger’s AI solutions and the 1Exiger platform to secure their critical supply chains,” said Exiger President Carrie Wibben.

"The expanded government-wide FedRAMP Authorization simplifies and streamlines the experience for our government and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers that rely on Exiger's AI solutions and the 1Exiger platform to secure their critical supply chains," said Exiger President Carrie Wibben. "It eliminates the need to swivel chair between systems and enables fully integrated workflows and decisioning within Exiger's secure environment, allowing customers to aggregate, maintain and utilize Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in conjunction with Exiger's proprietary data and intelligence."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. FedRAMP was created to empower agencies to use modern cloud technologies with an emphasis on security and protection of government information. The program reduces duplicative efforts and costs inefficiencies across the government while establishing a public-private partnership to support innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies.

"Exiger is committed to delivering cutting edge capabilities to the U.S. Federal Government and DIB while also meeting the highest standards in security and government," said Exiger Chief Information Security Officer Clewin McPherson. "With FedRAMP's continuous monitoring, Exiger's customers are gaining not only a new level of transparency and accessibility but also a new level of confidence in our security posture."

Exiger's FedRAMP Authorization is the result of a multi-year process and sustained investments to build enhanced cloud systems that satisfy expanded government and National Institute of Standards and Technology policies and procedures. The Department of Energy previously accredited the Exiger Federal Cloud environment at FedRAMP Moderate in 2023. Exiger's updated government-wide status is now live and searchable on the FedRAMP Marketplace . In addition to FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Exiger maintains ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

