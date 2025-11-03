Koelnmesse strengthens sales in the Middle East

Koelnmesse is realigning its sales in the Middle East region from 1 November 2025

From now on, the network of local foreign chambers of commerce will serve the company's ten target markets in the Middle East

The reorganisation is part of Koelnmesse's steady continuation of its internationalisation strategy

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three successful trade fair premières in Saudi Arabia in 2025, Koelnmesse is stepping up its commitment and reorganising sales throughout the region. The cooperation arrangement with its previous sales partner, ifp, for the ten countries in the region – United Arab Emirates, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq – concludes on 31 October 2025. From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse will intensify its strategic partnership with the international network of foreign chambers of commerce. It has managed to add new sales partners: The German-Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) in Dubai, and The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen, located in Riyadh. The Foreign Chamber of Commerce in Cairo already works on behalf of Koelnmesse and will oversee not just sales in Egypt but marketing in Lebanon and Jordan as well.

Going forward, the three partners will manage Middle East sales for Koelnmesse events at the Cologne headquarters and for trade fairs in third countries. "Koelnmesse is an important door opener to many international growth markets," Koelnmesse CEO Gerald Böse remarked. Specifically, Koelnmesse helps SMEs diversify and safeguard their business through broader positioning or even establish themselves in markets where they still lack a presence of their own. As Gerald Böse noted: "Our trade fairs in Cologne are a booster for companies from all over the world."

The strengthening of Koelnmesse's international presence is mainly the result of targeted activities in key markets and the cultivation of strategic partnerships. This also includes partnerships with the two foreign chambers of industry and commerce and with The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen. Gerald Böse stressed: "By distributing sales activities for trade fairs in Cologne across multiple shoulders, we expect not only to achieve greater precision in our approach to target groups but also systematically to further bolster Cologne as a trade fair location. I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank our previous sales partner ifp for their many years of successful partnership."

From 1 November 2025, Koelnmesse's country coverage in the Middle East will be divided up as follows:

The German-Emirati Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK)

Responsible for: United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman

Contact: Dalibor Palus (Head of Trade Fairs)

e-mail: [email protected]

The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen:

Responsible for: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen

Contact: Lisa Freisewinkel (Head of Trade Fairs) and

Adham Hady (Trade Fair Manager)

e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

The German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce

Responsible for: Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan

Contact: Rania Fahmy (Head of Trade Fairs Department)

e-mail: [email protected]

The trend in foreign business for Koelnmesse in recent years has been highly dynamic: The company has placed a total of 21 new foreign trade fairs in its target markets since 2023 while significantly adding to its existing range of trade fair formats. Denis Steker, Senior Vice President International at Koelnmesse, noted: "Successful premières for the FSB Sports Show Riyadh, the International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia and the ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia, along with record attendance at ISM Middle East in Dubai this year, have encouraged us to continue to strategically grow our presence in the Middle East and relocate our inbound marketing there."

About Koelnmesse:

Koelnmesse employs around 1,200 people. As a city trade fair in the heart of Europe, it occupies the third largest trade fair grounds in Germany and, with almost 400,000 m² of hall and outdoor space, is among the top ten largest trade fair grounds in the world. Each year, Koelnmesse organises and manages around 80 trade fairs, guest events and corporate events in Cologne and in the most important markets all over the world. Its portfolio reaches over 49,000 exhibiting companies from 129 countries and around 2,5 million visitors from more than 220 nations. Until 2040, Koelnmesse is investing more than 1 billion euro in the development of the trade fair grounds with the most extensive investment programme in its history, to allow it to cover all event formats in the future.

Koelnmesse has celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024. 100 years in which Koelnmesse has brought people and markets together worldwide.

