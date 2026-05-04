KOH-I-NOOR: "SIKH EMPIRE'S DIAMOND, NOT INDIA'S"

SFJ issued a fact-check stating that the Koh-i-Noor was not taken from India, and that any claim framing the diamond as "India's" is bogus and not supported by the historical record.

SFJ stated that the Koh-i-Noor is an asset of the Sikh Empire of Punjab and is currently in the possession of the British Government. The organization noted that the Union of India came into existence only in 1947, and that no sovereign country called India existed in 1849.

SFJ cited the Treaty of Lahore (29 March 1849), under which the Koh-i-Noor was formally transferred to the British Crown. The treaty records:

"The gem called the Koh-i-Noor, which was taken from Shah Shuja Durrani by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shall be surrendered by the Maharaja of Lahore to the Queen of England."

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel for SFJ, stated:

"Mayor Mamdani amplified India's bogus claim over the Koh-i-Noor — as historical documents prove it was transferred following the annexation of Punjab under the 1849 Treaty of Lahore."

"As a New York City Mayor, public statements must reflect verified historical facts, not political narratives."

SFJ reiterated that the Koh-i-Noor remains in the possession of the British Government, while its historical and legal origin lies with the Sikh Empire of Punjab.

"The Democratic Republic of Khalistan, once established, will take over possession of the Koh-i-Noor from the UK Government through international law," Pannun added.

During the visit, pro-Khalistan Sikhs challenged the transfer of Punjab to the Union of India as "1947 — Britain's Blunder" and held a "RIGHT THE 1947 WRONG" rally seeking support for the Khalistan Referendum.

Issued by:

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

General Counsel - Sikhs For Justice

SOURCE Sikhs For Justice