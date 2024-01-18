Kohler Completes Acquisition of KLAFS, Expanding Innovation and Design Leadership of Luxury & Wellness Portfolio

Germany-based company manufactures and sells premium saunas, sanariums, infrared cabins, steam baths, and pool solutions

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global kitchen and bath leader Kohler completed its acquisition of KLAFS – a market-leading manufacturer of saunas, steam rooms, and other hydrothermal features – from EGERIA. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Headquartered in Schwäbisch Hall, Germany, KLAFS develops, designs, manufactures, and sells innovative premium wellness products designed to enhance personal spa experiences including saunas, sanariums, infrared cabins, steam baths, pools, and related wellness equipment and accessories. In addition, the company provides design consultation, planning services, and expert installation. KLAFS sells its products through a vast direct-to-consumer showroom network that primarily spans across Europe to both residential and commercial (incl. hotels, fitness centers, day spas, etc.) clients.

KLAFS employs 850 associates across locations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, U.K., Spain, and Mexico and joins Kohler's Luxury & Wellness Brands group with other high-design brands including ANN SACKS, KALLISTA, Robern, and Kast Concrete Basins. KLAFS CEO Phillip Rock and CFO Jens Friedrich continue in their leadership roles.

"KLAFS is an international market leader that shares our passion for innovation, design, and a relentless pursuit of providing exceptional wellness products, services, and experiences," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co., who represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership. "We are excited to welcome the KLAFS organization to Kohler and look forward to driving continued growth in sauna and spa solutions."

"KLAFS has demonstrated proven success with a dynamic portfolio of indoor and outdoor products and services supported by dedicated employees," said Bonnie Choruby, President of Luxury & Wellness Brands group. "We are pleased to have the KLAFS team join Kohler, and together, help propel our wellness design leadership across strategic markets."

Phillip Rock, CEO of KLAFS, said: "With their commitment and dedication, our employees have made KLAFS a globally recognized brand. With Kohler behind us, we will open new doors and take our success story to a new level."

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 60 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

KLAFS has been creating places of relaxation for body and soul since 1928. Time and again, the company manages to surprise with groundbreaking innovations – such as the space-saving sauna KLAFS S1, which transforms from the size of a wall cabinet to a fully functional sauna within 20 seconds at the push of a button. Thanks to this innovative strength, KLAFS advanced from what was once a small family business to a global industry leader. Today, more than 850 employees work to meet – and exceed – the ever-increasing demands of customers. From small private sauna rooms to luxurious hotel spas. And they do this all over the world, with expert advice from carefully trained technical consultants and on-site service from experienced teams. As a trendsetter in the sauna, pool and spa industry, KLAFS continuously invests in research and development, for example to further increase the energy efficiency of its products. For more details, please visit KLAFS.com .

