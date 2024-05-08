Kohler Partners with Flamingo Estate to Inspire Designing with the Colors of Nature

Kohler is expanding its Heritage Colors Collection with Fresh Green, Aspen Green, and Teal. The specific greens were thoughtfully curated from the iconic Kohler archives because of their connection to nature and wellbeing, as well as their diverse design sensibilities serving as stylish bold accents or neutral complements.

Flamingo Estate is a luxury lifestyle brand and charismatic property in the hills of Los Angeles. It's owned and cultivated by Richard Christiansen, who takes pride in harvesting on his property and drawing from a network of over 125 farms all over the world to source produce, soap, honey, and olive oil.

Kohler and Flamingo Estate share a love of green, craftsmanship, and a brand ethos encouraging wellness and sustainable living. Through this appreciation of kindred values, Kohler invited Christiansen to help reimagine a modern-day presentation of the palette.

"Flamingo Estate is my home and garden, but it's more than that. It's a philosophy that champions slow ways and ancient rituals. The garden offered us a generous palette and it started with a canvas of a thousand greens. Each of these greens has something to say and we want to hear their stories," says Christiansen. "Kohler shares a lot of the same values, curiosities, and things that we love and cultivate at Flamingo Estate. We care deeply about quality, and about time, texture, and attention to detail. Working with Kohler and the entire team was an amazing opportunity to harness the personality of the estate and embrace the joy of bringing nature into our world."

The Heritage Greens campaign – titled "From Green, Beauty Blooms" – was inspired by original marketing of the colors from the '70s and '80s, which were presented as vehicles to infuse the joy and wonder of the outdoors inside the home. Kohler and Flamingo Estate enlisted Original Kids and Theo De Guetzl to help capture the concept with artistic video and photography shot on location at the lavish Flamingo Estate.

"We have a passion for designing products to help people bring their creative visions to life," says Anthony Reeves, VP-Global Creative at Kohler. "The natural landscape and lush gardens of Flamingo Estate evoke a sense of calm and wellbeing that resonate throughout the stories we crafted together."

To learn more please visit kohler.com/forever-in-color. Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation For Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

