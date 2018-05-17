Kohler, Kallista And Robern Celebrate Innovation And Modernism At ICFF 2018

Now in its 30th year, ICFF 2018 will be presenting "what's best and what's next" to a global audience of over 36,000 industry trade professionals that are expected to attend the show. ICFF 2018 will be located at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th Street, New York City, running from Sunday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 23.

KOHLER

This year, Kohler explores the spectrum of modernism – from minimalism to maximalism – through some of the brand's newest product offerings.

PVD Ombré Finish: Kohler's Ombré finishes feature curated sets of color pairings of Vibrant Rose Gold to Vibrant Polished Nickel and Vibrant Titanium to Vibrant Rose Gold.

The Veil Collection gives modern bathroom design a new twist by featuring gentle lines and sculpted asymmetrical shapes. The collection's Lighting Suite offers adjustable lighting on the mirror, sink, vanity, bath and wall-hung intelligent toilet.

Components Faucets: Putting the freedom of choice into the hands of consumers and specifiers, KOHLER's new Components line of interchangeable faucet elements offers a wide range of modern, minimalist options for composing a finished product.

Verdera® Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa is the first-to-market bathroom lighted mirror available to consumers that has Amazon Alexa embedded, offering voice-control convenience in the bathroom.

Dutchmaster Floral Sinks: The new Artist Editions Dutchmaster collection explores dramatic botanicals in lush and moody hues, and captures the movement and beauty of florals.

ROBERN

The Profiles Collection from Robern is a comprehensive assortment of medicine cabinets, vanities, mirrors, and task lighting that affords trade professionals and consumers with a complete toolbox to customize any living space. Inspired elements of Art Deco design are woven into pared down Cubist styling to create the Profiles Collection modular offerings and incorporate high-function features and technological advances developed by Robern for its clientele for 50 years.

KALLISTA

The Grid Collection Inspired by the fundamentals of the De Stijl movement, the Grid Faucet combines simple, geometric shapes and cutting-edge design. The spout's unique outline form and discreet waterways are created using 3-D printing technology, a first for the Kallista portfolio of products. The faucet is paired with the graphic Cube handles, understated perfect open squares created by employing the investment cast process scaled appropriately to comfortably conform to the hand.

For additional information about each brand and product offerings, please visit kohler.com, kallista.com and robern.com.

About KOHLER ®

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, engines and power generation systems, cabinetry, tile and home interiors, and international host to award-winning hospitality and world-class golf destinations. Kallista and Robern mirrored cabinetry and vanities, is a division of the Kohler Co. Decorative Products Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co.

