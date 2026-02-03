Kohler Strengthens Lead Quality and Achieves 8:1 ROI Using Anura's Invalid Traffic Solution

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a 152-year-old leader in kitchen and bath innovation, improved dealer lead quality and achieved an 8:1 return on investment by integrating Anura's invalid traffic solution into its lead program. The partnership enables Kohler to block fraudulent leads, reduce wasted spend, and deliver higher-intent prospects to its nationwide dealer network.

Kohler's Walk-In Bath and LuxStone Shower products are sold exclusively through authorized dealers who depend on clean, qualified leads. As marketing scaled, concerns over fraudulent or low-intent submissions grew, threatening the efficiency and break-even structure of the lead program. Even small amounts of fraud inflated costs and impacted dealer trust.

By implementing Anura, Kohler now identifies and blocks invalid traffic in real-time, before they can become a lead, avoiding unnecessary time and spend. With clearer visibility into traffic quality and vendor performance, Kohler strengthened the integrity of its program and improved overall lead quality.

"We are seeing 8:1 ROI with our spend with Anura. The program has been easy to implement within our current structure, and the dashboard information supports our goal of improving quality and receiving strong ROI," said John Glaser, Sr. Channel Manager of Lead Generation at Kohler.

With Anura, Kohler not only protected its lead program but unlocked measurable improvements across quality and cost control:

8:1 ROI achieved.

Higher-quality leads delivered to dealers.

Vendor performance improved. Vendors previously sending higher rates of invalid traffic shifted away from low-quality sources, increasing overall traffic quality.

By partnering with Anura, Kohler ensures its dealers receive only genuine, high-intent leads while protecting program efficiency and long-term performance.

About Anura

Anura is a leading ad fraud and bot mitigation solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, AI-driven fraud and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified against fraud and committed to helping clients protect their digital marketing spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit https://www.anura.io.

About Kohler

Kohler is a family-owned leader in kitchen and bath innovation with over 152 years of experience in delivering premium products, including walk-in baths and engineered-stone LuxStone showers. Through its exclusive dealer network, Kohler provides homeowners with high-quality solutions supported by full-service sales, installation, and customer care. For more information, visit https://www.kohler.com/en.

