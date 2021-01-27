Kohl's & American Cancer Society Partner With Hospitals, Clinics To Address Transportation Needs Of Cancer Patients

Advocate Aurora Health (southeast Wisconsin , Oshkosh and Sheboygan )

, and ) Ascension St. Elizabeth Cancer Center ( Appleton / Calumet , Outagamie , Winnebago County )

/ , , ) Aspirus Regional Cancer Center ( Wausau / Marathon County )

/ ) Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network (with locations in Milwaukee , Menomonee Falls , New Berlin , Oak Creek , Pleasant Prairie and West Bend )

Cancer Network (with locations in ) Memorial Medical Center Inc. ( Ashland / Bayfield County )

/ ) Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital ( Eau Claire /northwest Wisconsin )

/northwest ) University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center ( Madison / Dane County )

Overall, one of the biggest roadblocks to the care cancer patients need is often a lack of transportation. Further adding to that burden right now is the fact that nearly one in three (32%) cancer patients in active treatment have experienced delays or cancellations in their cancer-related care due to COVID-19.

"Without a ride to treatment, patients – including many across Wisconsin – may have no choice but to delay needed medical care, which puts their health at risk," said Laurie Bertrand, the American Cancer Society's executive director in Wisconsin. "We're grateful to Kohl's for their financial support which will help patients in our communities get to their much-needed treatment appointments as the pandemic continues."

These grants will allow each health system to implement a combination of transportation services such as gas cards, taxi/ride-shares, and other types of transit assistance to help cancer patients overcome barriers in getting to treatment. The American Cancer Society hopes to help hundreds of patients across the state through these efforts.

For more information about cancer and the patient services available from the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org or call 800-227-2345, day or night.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

