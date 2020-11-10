Kohl's Recalls Three-Wick SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nov 10, 2020, 11:46 ET

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Kohls-Recalls-Three-Wick-SONOMA-Goods-For-Life-Branded-Candles-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles

Hazard: The candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store.  Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit. 

Consumer Contact: 
Kohl's toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on "Recalls" on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 512,000

Description:
This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life three-wick candles in the following models and scents:

Model

Fragrance

Style Number

UPC

Date
Code

GROW

Cape Jasmine

01SNGDD01

400681131954

10/19

HOME SWEET HOME

White Lotus & Lilac

01SNGDD03

400292653180

10/19

SAIL AWAY

Sunday Funday

01SNGDD04

400189096090

10/19

LIVE SIMPLY

Mango Margarita

01SNGDD06

400304678057

10/19

BE HAPPY

Honeydew Raspberry Sangria

01SNGDD07

400551335093

10/19

HELLO WORLD

Pineapple Sugar

01SNGDD09

400681131985

10/19

DREAM

Coconut Mahogany

01SNGDD13

400660700553

10/19

EXPLORE

Cactus Rose Bloom

01SNGDD17

400292653210

10/19

I Woof You

Rhubarb Berry Lemonade

01CTDVD25

400553244546

10/19

BLESSED

Baked Apple

03SNGDD01A

400620031802

06/20

THANKFUL

Falling Leaves

03SNGDD02A

400177580198

06/20

GRATEFUL

Pumpkin Spice

03SNGDD03A

400757488494

06/20

HELLO FALL

Pumpkin Spice

03SNGDD04

400624369253

06/20

MAKE TODAY

Autumn Hayride

03SNGDD06

400709373526

06/20

MAKE LIFE

Caramel Toffee

03SNGDD07B

400620031826

06/20

HAPPY DAY

Crackling Cedarwood

03SNGDD08B

400177581027

06/20

THINK BE HAPPY

Fall in Love

03SNGDD10

400337146257

06/20

ENJOY

Vanilla Pumpkin Latte

03SNGDD11

400709374738

06/20

LIVE SIMPLY

Caramel Toffee

03SNGDD12

400757490077

06/20

BE COZY

Falling Leaves

03SNGDD13

400177580730

06/20

OUR HOME

Pumpkin Spice

03SNGDD15

400496811737

06/20

PEACE

Cozy Fireside

04SNGDD01

400692896828

08/20

MERRY

Enchanted Forest

04SNGDD03

400467677928

08/20

MERRY & BRIGHT

Gingerbread House

04SNGDD05

400189021672

08/20

BE COZY

Sugar & Spice

04SNGDD11

400623348556

08/20

SNOWMEN

Cocoa & Marshmallows

04SNGDD13

400640603041

08/20

ALL BE MERRY

Balsam Fir

04SNGDD15

400610253177

08/20

TIS THE SEASON

Holiday Cookies

04SNGDD17

400757426557

08/20

PINK CITY

Spiced Holly Berry

04SNGDD21

400640603058

08/20

OH WHAT FUN

Holiday Cookies

04SNGDD24

400757426564

08/20

The candles come in glass containers with metal lids.  The model is the design/language on the exterior of the glass container.  The fragrance, style number, UPC and date code are contained on the label on the bottom of the glass container.

Incidents/Injuries: Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and/or breaking glass containers with the three-wick candles, including five incidents resulting in minor burn injuries and six incidents involving minor property damage including burn marks on furniture, carpet, and/or countertops. 

Sold At: Kohl's stores nationwide and online at www.Kohls.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $20.

Importer: Kohl's, Inc., of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process.  Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.  CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time.  Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.  It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products. 

Release Number: 21-024

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

