Koi Computers and Graid Technology Partner To Deliver Revolutionary Storage Management To The Federal Government

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers, a leading turnkey high performance computing solutions provider to the Federal Government has partnered with Graid Technology to integrate HPC solutions with the SupremeRAID™ line of products. SupremeRAID™ is the world's first and only GPU-based RAID, designed to unlock the full potential of NVMe SSDs by eliminating traditional bottlenecks and maximizing storage performance for AI, machine learning, and other high-demand applications.

With the newly launched SupremeRAID™ AE (AI Edition), the federal government can accelerate AI workloads by reducing data access latency and increase I/O efficiency, while protecting mission-critical datasets with enterprise-grade reliability.

SupremeRAID™ AE introduces a suite of features tailored to AI workloads, including:

GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Support: Transfers data directly from NVMe drives to GPU memory, bypassing the host memory to maximize I/O performance and minimize latency. This feature ensures faster, more efficient AI training and inference.

Intelligent Data Offload Engine: Optimizes GPU utilization, allowing enterprises to fully leverage their GPU investments for superior performance and efficiency.

Flexible Deployment Options: Start by sharing GPUs across workloads and transition to dedicated GPUs as demand increases, enabling seamless scalability with reduced upfront costs.

Diverse NVMe SSD Form Factor Support: Full compatibility with a wide variety of NVMe SSD form factors ensures easy integration into existing storage environments.

NVMe-oF (NVMe over Fabrics) Support: Extends storage capacity beyond a single host, offering scalability for massive datasets critical to AI innovations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Koi Computers, a highly trusted name in the public sector IT landscape," said Leander Yu, President & CEO of Graid Technology. "This collaboration marks an exciting opportunity to bring the unparalleled performance and efficiency of SupremeRAID™ to federal, state, and local government agencies."

