Koi Computers Integrating Systems Leveraging the Power of Intel Xeon 6 processors for HPC and AI

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers is now integrating the Intel Xeon 6 processors into a wide range of systems for data centers, AI, Deep Learning, and HPC applications across all industries. As a leading provider of turnkey HPC solutions to the federal government, Koi Computers is positioned to help customers capture the full advantage of the latest generation Intel Xeon processors.

The Intel Xeon 6 processors deliver new degrees of performance with more cores, a choice of microarchitecture, additional memory bandwidth, and exceptional input/output (I/O) across a range of workloads. New features such as Multiplexed Rank DIMM (MRDIMM) support and Compute Express Link (CXL) enhancements, in addition to integrated accelerators like Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), give an additional boost to targeted workloads for even greater performance and efficiency.

Koi Computers' systems, supporting the Intel Xeon 6 processors, will include support for up to 128 P-cores per CPU, MRDIMM support capable of providing more than 37 percent additional memory bandwidth compared to standard DDR5 DIMMs, and up to 192 lanes of PCIe Gen 5 for two-socket servers. For more information on Koi Computers' systems supporting the Intel Xeon 6 processors, please visit:

https://www.koicomputers.com/products/rackmount-servers/6th-gen-intel-xeon-scalable-processors/

Koi Computers' HPC Accelerate Lab works with qualified federal government customers to benchmark their applications in order to find the best configuration that suits their workload while considering how the power usage will affect the overall cost of operations. Visit https://www.koicomputers.com/hpc-accelerate-lab/ and sign up today.

About Koi Computers

Koi Computers, headquartered in greater Chicago, has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA 2GIT, NASA SEWP V, GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected] or visit https://www.koicomputers.com .

Media Room, visit: https://www.koicomputers.com/about-us/mediaroom/

SOURCE Koi Computers, Inc.