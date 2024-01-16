Koi Computers Integrating Systems Harnessing the Power of 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for HPC and AI

News provided by

Koi Computers, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 17:30 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koi Computers is now integrating the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors (code-named Emerald Rapids) into a wide range of systems for data centers, AI, Deep Learning and HPC applications across all industries. As a leading provider of turnkey solutions, Koi Computers is positioned to help customers capture the full advantage of the latest generation Intel Xeon processors.

The 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which are built on a shared architectural platform as the 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors, offer improved performance and performance per watt, TCO enhancements, and silicon-based security capabilities. The larger last-level cache and faster memory provide high levels of precision while speeding up workloads. 

With Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512), a built-in accelerator with ultra-wide 512-bit vector operations capabilities, this is especially suited for demanding computational tasks in HPC. With built-in Intel AI engines, the Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) is a built-in accelerator that significantly improves DL training and inference. 

Koi Computers' systems, supporting the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, will include support for DDR5 boosting memory speeds up to 5,600 MT/s and PCI-e 5.0 doubling the I/O bandwidth from PCI-e 4.0. For more information on Koi Computers' systems supporting the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, please visit:

https://www.koicomputers.com/products/rackmount-servers/5th-gen-intel-xeon-scalable-processors/

Koi Computers' HPC Accelerate Lab works with qualified federal government, science, research, and business customers to benchmark their applications in order to find the best configuration that suits their workload while considering how the power usage will affect the overall cost of operations. Visit https://www.koicomputers.com/hpc-accelerate-lab/ and sign up today. 

About Koi Computers
Koi Computers, headquartered in greater Chicago, has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA 2GIT, NASA SEWP V, GSA IT Schedule 70 and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. Since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high-performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company's world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today's needs and tomorrow's vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: [email protected] or visit https://www.koicomputers.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Media Room, visit: https://koicomputers.com/media-room/

SOURCE Koi Computers, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.