Koji Launches Billboards, A New Kind of Digital Real Estate for Your Link in Bio

Billboards allow supporters to purchase a space on a Creator's Link in Bio profile to display and advertise their own image or video. Each time the space is purchased the price of the Billboard increases. The new template offers patrons and top fans a unique way to get a Creator's attention as well as a way to directly communicate with them. Brands can also use Billboards as a way to advertise directly via a Creators Link in Bio profile, offering an opportunity to engage with a Creator's audience in a completely new way.

Koji's new Link in Bio add-on, Billboards, includes built-in moderation tools, pricing options and time limits. To create a Billboard, Creators start by setting the price and percentage increase. Each time someone purchases the billboard, the price will go up by the predetermined amount. There is also an option to approve each pending billboard purchase to ensure that the user has control over what is displayed via the billboard. Once someone purchases a billboard, they will set a featured image, leave a short message or link and confirm the purchase before being featured on the billboard.

Billboards are just one of the hundreds of add-ons available to use via Koji Link in Bio profiles, with more features launching daily. Free to use and highly customizable, Koji Profiles allow Creators and passion economy influencers to personalize their Link in Bio profiles to fit their unique styles by editing colors, text, layout, video backgrounds, links, buttons, highlights, and also integrates more effortlessly with the customizable mini-apps, called Kojis.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio tool, with hundreds of free add-ons to customize and monetize available in their new App Store for social media. The company's Link In Bio profiles are used by a fast growing community of Creators and innovators to engage audiences on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch and other platforms.

