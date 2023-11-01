Kojo Adds Power Design, Inc. As Key New Enterprise Partner

Power Design, Inc. to use Kojo's all-in-one materials management platform to increase operational efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo , the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform, today announced that design build multi-trade contractor Power Design, Inc. has selected Kojo as its procure-to-pay platform. Active across 23 states, Power Design is one of the nation's largest design build multi-trade contractors and has completed more than 1,700 projects.

Procurement efficiency ties directly to contractors' bottom lines. Kojo is purpose built to streamline all stages of the procurement process for both field and office teams. It provides detailed analytics to enable better real-time decisions, as well as incremental improvements with each future project. The Kojo platform is trusted by more than 15,000 construction professionals to help them manage projects across 47 states. To date, Kojo has powered over 25,000 projects, saving customers more than $30 million on materials orders.

Power Design is a pioneer in leveraging the latest technologies to streamline processes, reduce waste in material and labor, and improve reliability and consistency. Power Design began implementing Kojo in September 2023, and expects to have all projects fully up and running on the platform by January 2024, helping to improve efficiency across its operations.

"We've been searching for a procure-to-pay system that can be easily adopted by our field teams while giving us accurate purchasing data," said Joe Dydek, Power Design's Director of Procurement. "We looked at all the big and small players out there, and Kojo really stood out for us. It is specifically built for the construction industry and its product philosophy centers around driving innovation through data; not to mention that the Kojo team is agile, flexible, and able to adapt to Power Design's needs. In the past, digging for historic purchasing data took many hours of manual work. With Kojo, we'll be able to pull that data in real time and have access immediately. Knowing exactly what we are purchasing could easily provide a large savings opportunity through better planning and strategic negotiations. Kojo is also set to help us dramatically reduce purchase order processing time, bring order and control to our purchasing operations, and help us to move faster as a company. We are excited for how Kojo can help us raise the bar and make a difference for us and our projects."

"We love how forward thinking Power Design is," said Maria Davidson, founder and CEO of Kojo. "They understand the outsized opportunities that the right technology can bring, they are excited about innovation, and they're truly committed to bringing excellence to everything they do. We're excited to help Power Design get to the next level as a business and to continue to work together in growing our product offering for enterprise-level contractors."

Power Design has been challenging the status quo in the construction industry for 34 years by focusing on the future instead of the past. The award-winning contractor has grown from a small startup in 1989 to more than 2,500 employees located in 23 states today. Power Design currently has more than 400 active projects throughout the country, including the Pendry Tampa in Tampa, Florida, Waller Creek in Austin, Texas, CoStar Richmond Campus in Richmond, Virginia, and Tasman East Apartments and Atria in Santa Clara, California. From pre-construction engineering and virtual design to prefabrication installation and construction, Power Design offers an array of services and practices to be a one-stop shop for partners and projects.

"Power Design is a new breed of forward-thinking, efficiency-obsessed, and community-driven construction business that's a leader and pioneer in all they do, and we are proud to have them in our chapter," added Jenny Boone, Vice President of Business Development for IEC Chesapeake, the mid-Atlantic region's leading electrical and renewable energy contractor association. "Kojo is a well-known and well-loved software to our members, and we are excited to see Power Design and Kojo working together and setting a new standard for what smart application of technology can do for the construction industry."

About Kojo

Kojo is the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform. Kojo enables trade and self-perform general contractors to streamline every step in the procurement and inventory management process from takeoff to closeout. By connecting field, office, warehouse, accounting, and vendors teams on one software platform, Kojo gives contractors visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, helps them source the best prices and availability across vendors, reduces material waste, and increases labor productivity. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

About Power Design Inc.

Power Design is a national design build contractor, focused on innovative construction across multiple trades: electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and systems technologies. Since 1989, Power Design has disrupted the industry by putting next-generation ideas to powerful, practical use because they care. Power Design designs breakthrough solutions that push the limits of what's possible by harnessing the collaborative power of their teams to elevate experiences and empower the communities where they live and work. In an industry that tends to look back, Power Design builds better by staying grounded in their values, dedicated to their unique culture, and supportive of work-life balance – making Power Design built to last. By investing in their people and doing things differently, Power Design is designing what's next. To learn more, visit powerdesigninc.us .

SOURCE Kojo