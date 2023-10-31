Kollea's Locked & Loaded Gun Series Whiskey Decanter: A Celebration for Gun Enthusiasts and Veterans

News provided by

Kollea

31 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

Kollea is dedicated to elevating the art of gifting for whiskey enthusiasts, guided by the core values of appreciation and gratitude.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kollea, a leading innovator in the realm of luxurious drinkware, is excited to launch their latest collection - the Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanters. Designed to captivate gun enthusiasts and veterans, this collection offers a one-of-a-kind experience for whiskey lovers who appreciate the art of drinking. On October 25th, Kollea launched a momentous celebration which featured exclusive limited-time discounts for its coveted product line and a "Who Deserves It" giveaway.

Continue Reading
Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.
Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.
Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.
Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.

Beyond being a statement piece, whiskey decanters play a crucial role in enhancing the nuances of your favourite spirit. The process of transferring whiskey from the bottle to the decanter allows it to mingle with the air, unravelling its full aroma and intensifying its flavours. Kollea's Locked & Loaded Gun Series Whiskey Decanter is engineered with an airtight stopper to ensure your prized whiskey remains perfectly preserved and always ready to be savoured.

This meticulously crafted collection has quickly become a phenomenon among connoisseurs. The Gun Series Whiskey Decanter aims to authentically replicate the silhouette of firearms, paying meticulous attention to every intricate detail. Immerse yourself in the interactive experience as detachable magazines and telescopes are ingeniously incorporated into the design. Choose from a variety of styles and find the perfect piece to showcase your passion for guns.

In addition to the Gun Series, Kollea is committed to creating decanters that cater to diverse themes and preferences. Prepare to be enchanted by their upcoming luminous globe series, which effortlessly combines elegance and allure. Stay tuned as Kollea also introduces the captivating casino series and the dynamic sports series, designed to elevate your whiskey experience in unique and exciting ways.

Exciting Social Media Campaign: An exclusive campaign was featured on Kollea's official Facebook, TikTok pages, and website, offering participants the chance to win a special surprise. More information: https://kollea.com/pages/kollea-icon-series

About Kollea, The Classy Spirit Decanter for Every Whiskey Lover.

Kollea firmly believes that every whiskey lover deserves a drinking vessel that reflects their individuality and style. Whether you are treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, Kollea's Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanter offers an extraordinary selection for any occasion. From Veterans Day and Thanksgiving to Christmas, Valentine's Day, Father's Day, or birthdays, these stunning decanters make an unforgettable impression.

Join Kollea in celebrating the art of whiskey drinking and indulge in a truly remarkable experience. Elevate your collection and unlock the full potential of your favourite whiskey with the Locked & Loaded Series Whiskey Decanter. For more information, please visit Kollea Official Website. https://kollea.com/

SOURCE Kollea

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.