Kollegio Launches Free College Counseling Platform to Democratize Access to the Ivy League

Data-driven Generative AI reaches EdTech, seeks to accelerate applications and reform higher education

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kollegio, the AI-driven platform for college applications, today announced its official launch to help students receive expert guidance for the college application process. Kollegio seeks to reinvent the college access infrastructure, creating more equitable opportunities while simultaneously dismantling the existing barriers that block out a majority of students from reaching top schools. Kollegio's advanced AI tools provide personalized guidance and expert advice to empower students to craft their best possible applications. Capabilities range from helping students prioritize colleges based on student career goals, GPA, and extracurricular activities, all the way to reviewing and suggesting edits to specific admission essays. The full launch comes on the heels of Kollegio's recently announced $750k pre-seed funding in June.

66% of students utilizing Kollegio's early access come from households that earn $100,000 or less in annual household income. The top 3 universities that these students are seeking to apply to include Harvard, Stanford, and Yale. A 2023 study conducted by economists based at Harvard found that students from the top 1% were 34% more likely to be accepted to an Ivy League school compared to their peers with the same or similar SAT or ACT scores. One advantage that students from more affluent backgrounds benefit from are highly personal recommendations provided by guidance counselors on their behalf. The average ratio for a public school counselor is 1:400 in California.

Kollegio works alongside students during the college discovery and application process. Personalized profiles help determine target schools based on professional goals and grades. Students have the option to freely write admission essays and receive AI-provided feedback or can brainstorm using common application prompts. Students can work on admission essays anytime and receive support to best fit their unique schedule and work style. Data on important deadlines, application fees, financial aid, and more is also available from 1,600 schools to help keep students informed.

"Kollegio was built with the guiding principle that all students, no matter their background or circumstance, should have the same shot at getting into their dream schools," says Kollegio CEO and Co-Founder Senan Khawaja.

Saeed Naeem, the CTO and Co-founder echoed the same sentiment "No student with dreams of pursuing higher education should be limited because their families cannot afford the leg up that the wealthy minority can."

To learn more about Kollegio, please visit www.kollegio.ai

About Kollegio

Kollegio leverages AI and data-driven solutions to make college counseling accessible and affordable to all students, so they may pursue their academic dreams. Led by a team of AI experts and college advisors, they have created a comprehensive platform that guides students through every step of the university application journey. Kollegio helps match students to the best schools based on personalized data and provides feedback on admission essays to help craft standout applications. Kollegio was designed to benefit not just students but also schools and colleges. Get started today by visiting: https://www.kollegio.ai/

