Koloa Rum Company Partners with Allied Beverage Group to Launch Expansion into New Jersey

KALAHEO, Kauai, Hawaii, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koloa Rum Company, award-winning rum producer based in Kauai, Hawaii, has partnered with Allied Beverage Group to expand distribution of eight premium rum products into the New Jersey market. Available now for purchase, rum enthusiasts and patrons can choose from a diverse portfolio of flavors including White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee, as well as the five-year, Kauai Reserved Single-Barrel Aged rum.

Koloa Rum Company

Koloa Rum products are artfully distilled, blended and bottled in Kalaheo, Kauai. Pure cane sugar and pristine rainwater from Mount Waiʻaleʻale come together to produce single-batch rums with remarkably rich flavors and smoothness that capture the essence of "The Garden Isle" in a delicious range of premium rum products.

"To meet the steadily increasing demand for our premium rum products, it is critically important that we align with the absolute best distribution partners in each of the markets we serve, and New Jersey is no exception," said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company. "New Jersey is our latest project launch and we're ecstatic to share The Spirit of Aloha from The Garden Isle to The Garden State."

"We're excited to represent Koloa Rum, known as Hawaii's Spirit of Aloha," said Sara Harmelin VP of Digital & Innovation at Allied Beverage Group. "Koloa Rum fits perfectly into our brand portfolio with its uniquely crafted premium rums. The response from our customers is remarkable and the company has truly exceeded our expectations."

See HERE for high-res images. Courtesy of Koloa Rum Company.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao and Coffee rums. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, France, the UK and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jenerate PR

Jennifer Polito

Dianne Mercado

[email protected]

[email protected]

(808) 281-2088

SOURCE Koloa Rum Company