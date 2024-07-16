Koloa Rum Company Partners with RNDC to Expand Distribution in the U.S to Additional States

KALAHEO, Kauai, Hawaii, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's award-winning craft rum distiller, Koloa Rum Company and its distribution partner Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) are expanding in the U.S. from 12 to 20 states. "The Spirit of Aloha" will now be available in Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Maryland and Washington D.C.

Varying by state, RNDC will distribute Koloa Rum's eight premium rum products. This includes Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao, Coffee Rum, and a five-year, Kauai Reserved Single-Barrel Aged Rum; as well as ready-to-drink cocktails.

Capturing the essence of "The Garden Isle," Koloa Rum produces single-batch rums that are known for smoothness and remarkably rich flavors. Available in a variety of sizes, each batch is distilled, blended and bottled in Kalaheo, Kauai, with Koloa Rum using pure cane sugar and pristine rainwater from Mount Waialeale.

"In 2024, Koloa Rum has expanded its market reach to an additional 12 states due to the extraordinary demand for our Hawaiian-inspired products from our loyal fanbase," said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company. "RNDC has been exceptional to work with over the years and, with their ongoing support, we're confident that we will continue to grow and meet the increasing demand of our rum across the United States mainland."

In addition to the RNDC market distribution, Koloa Rum has also opened distribution in Arkansas with Moon Distributors; Massachusetts with Main Street Wine; and Tennessee with Best Brands Incorporated. This brings the total distribution of Koloa Rum products to 36 states, and Washington D.C.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao and Coffee rums in addition to ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, France, the UK, Ukraine and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/ .

