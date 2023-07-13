Komainu Partners with Figment to Enable Institutions to Earn Staking Rewards on Solana and Polkadot

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian for institutions, founded as a joint venture between Nomura, Ledger, and Coinshares, today announced the partnership with Figment, a leading provider of staking infrastructure.

The partnership allows asset managers, family offices, hedge funds, pension funds, and other institutional investors to earn protocol staking rewards, initially on Solana and Polkadot, while keeping their digital assets safe in Komainu's custody solution. Komainu clients will retain control of their staked digital assets whilst still in custody as Figment provides a non-custodial staking service.

Sebastian Widmann, Head of Strategy at Komainu adds "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Figment, further expanding our staking offering. By integrating Figment's staking expertise with Komainu's trusted custody solution, we are able to enhance our institutional clients' ability to actively engage in the growth and development of the blockchain ecosystem. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to providing institutional clients with the tools and opportunities they need to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape."

Protocol staking is a process in which token holders stake their tokens to help decentralize, secure, and maintain the health of blockchain networks. In return, users receive staking rewards directly from the network.

Eva Lawrence, Head of EMEA at Figment, adds, "We are excited to be partnering with Komainu as they extend their institutional staking strategy. Figment and Komainu have security and compliance as central to our offerings, and we are pleased to work together to support the growth and adoption of the Web3 ecosystem. This partnership continues Figment's growth as the trusted provider for staking services in Europe, Asia, and globally."

About Figment

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure with over $3B in total assets staked. On Ethereum, we are the largest non-custodial staking provider with almost 5% of staked ETH on Figment validators. We provide the most comprehensive staking solution for over 250 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. These clients rely on Figment's institutional staking service, including rapid API development, rewards reporting, partner integrations, and slashing protection. Figment is backed by industry experts, financial institutions, and our global team across twenty-three countries. This all leads to our mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the Web3 ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit our website at https://figment.io

About Komainu

Komainu is a regulated digital asset custodian built by institutions for institutions and created as a joint venture between Nomura, digital asset manager CoinShares, and digital asset security company Ledger. Offering multi-asset support with regulatory compliance, Komainu is merging traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody. Staking services offered by Komainu are subject to the permitted activities as per licensing authorities in the licensed jurisdiction. Headquartered in Jersey and with offices in London, Dublin, Dubai, and Singapore, Komainu is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). For more information, visit https://www.komainu.com

Media Contacts: Komainu Contact: Armel Leslie, Peaks Strategies, +1 (914) 320-7620, [email protected]; Figment Contact: Sabrina Tricarico, Figment, [email protected]

