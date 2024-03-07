Kombucha Market size will grow by USD 46.93 billion during 2022-2027, The health benefits of kombucha to improve the Market Growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market is set to grow by USD 46.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of kombucha. The health benefits of kombucha are key factors driving market growth. Kombucha promotes healthy digestion, due to fermentation with a live population of bacteria and yeast. The effects of glucuronic acid are increased because of the enzymes contained in it which help break down proteins and saccharides, increasing the efficiency of the digestive system. In addition, the antioxidants protect the body from related diseases and inflammation by neutralizing the effects of free oxygen radicals. Kombucha also helps to eliminate toxins and further boost energy levels through the formation of iron, which is released during fermentation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kombucha Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46.93 Billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Market Segmentation

The kombucha market analysis includes Type, Distribution Channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives, Expansion of organized retailing, and Growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the kombucha market growth during the next few years.

The organic segment is significant during the forecast period. Consumers, increasingly informed, seek organic goods for health and environmental reasons, favoring them over synthetics. Organic kombucha, free from artificial additives, is viewed as a gut-healthier option, commonly labeled in adherence with USDA standards.

Companies Mentioned

Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC

Brew Dr. Kombucha

GTs Living Foods

Health Ade LLC

Holy Kombucha Inc.

Humm Kombucha LLC

K95 Foods Pvt Ltd.

Kosmic Kombucha

LIVE Soda LLC

Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd.

NessAlla Kombucha

PepsiCo Inc.

Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH and Co OG

Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Slades Beverages

SOMA Kombucha

Suja Life LLC

The Coca Cola Co.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Analyst Review

In recent years, the Kombucha market has experienced exponential growth, capturing the taste buds and health-conscious preferences of consumers worldwide. This fermented tea beverage, often praised for its probiotic properties and tangy flavor profile, has surged in popularity, becoming a staple in health food stores and mainstream supermarkets alike.

One of the driving factors behind the surge in Kombucha's popularity is its perceived health benefits. Consumers are increasingly drawn to beverages that offer not only refreshment but also potential wellness advantages. With its purported digestive benefits and immune-boosting properties, Kombucha has carved out a niche in the functional beverage market, appealing to those seeking natural remedies for their health concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has played a crucial role in regulating the Kombucha industry, ensuring that products meet safety standards and labeling requirements. As the market continues to expand, stringent oversight from regulatory authorities like the FDA becomes increasingly important to maintain consumer confidence and safety.

Remedy Drinks, one of the leading brands in the Kombucha market, has capitalized on this growing demand by offering a diverse range of flavors and formulations to cater to varying consumer preferences. From classic options like ginger and lemon to innovative blends incorporating exotic fruits and herbs, Remedy Drinks has established itself as a frontrunner in the competitive Kombucha landscape.

Moreover, the versatility of Kombucha as an ingredient has spurred its integration into various culinary creations, ranging from cocktails and mocktails to salad dressings and marinades. This adaptability not only expands the market reach of Kombucha but also enhances its appeal to food enthusiasts looking to experiment with new flavors and ingredients.

Despite its rapid growth, the Kombucha market is not without its challenges. Concerns over alcohol content, shelf stability, and quality control remain prevalent, prompting industry stakeholders to collaborate on developing industry best practices and standards. Additionally, competition from other functional beverages and the emergence of new health trends pose ongoing threats to the market's sustained growth.

In conclusion, the Kombucha market continues to thrive, driven by consumer demand for natural, health-enhancing beverages. With regulatory oversight from entities like the FDA, innovative brands like Remedy Drinks leading the way, and a growing array of applications, Kombucha shows no signs of slowing down, promising a flavorful and beneficial beverage option for years to come.

Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

