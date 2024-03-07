07 Mar, 2024, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The kombucha market is set to grow by USD 46.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of kombucha. The health benefits of kombucha are key factors driving market growth. Kombucha promotes healthy digestion, due to fermentation with a live population of bacteria and yeast. The effects of glucuronic acid are increased because of the enzymes contained in it which help break down proteins and saccharides, increasing the efficiency of the digestive system. In addition, the antioxidants protect the body from related diseases and inflammation by neutralizing the effects of free oxygen radicals. Kombucha also helps to eliminate toxins and further boost energy levels through the formation of iron, which is released during fermentation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017 - 2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.9%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 46.93 Billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
19.15
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Market Segmentation
The kombucha market analysis includes Type, Distribution Channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Packaging innovations and increasing marketing initiatives, Expansion of organized retailing, and Growing preference for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the kombucha market growth during the next few years.
- The organic segment is significant during the forecast period. Consumers, increasingly informed, seek organic goods for health and environmental reasons, favoring them over synthetics. Organic kombucha, free from artificial additives, is viewed as a gut-healthier option, commonly labeled in adherence with USDA standards.
Companies Mentioned
- Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC
- Brew Dr. Kombucha
- GTs Living Foods
- Health Ade LLC
- Holy Kombucha Inc.
- Humm Kombucha LLC
- K95 Foods Pvt Ltd.
- Kosmic Kombucha
- LIVE Soda LLC
- Margaret River Kombucha Co. Pty Ltd.
- NessAlla Kombucha
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH and Co OG
- Remedy Drinks Pty Ltd
- Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha
- Slades Beverages
- SOMA Kombucha
- Suja Life LLC
- The Coca Cola Co.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Analyst Review
In recent years, the Kombucha market has experienced exponential growth, capturing the taste buds and health-conscious preferences of consumers worldwide. This fermented tea beverage, often praised for its probiotic properties and tangy flavor profile, has surged in popularity, becoming a staple in health food stores and mainstream supermarkets alike.
One of the driving factors behind the surge in Kombucha's popularity is its perceived health benefits. Consumers are increasingly drawn to beverages that offer not only refreshment but also potential wellness advantages. With its purported digestive benefits and immune-boosting properties, Kombucha has carved out a niche in the functional beverage market, appealing to those seeking natural remedies for their health concerns.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has played a crucial role in regulating the Kombucha industry, ensuring that products meet safety standards and labeling requirements. As the market continues to expand, stringent oversight from regulatory authorities like the FDA becomes increasingly important to maintain consumer confidence and safety.
Remedy Drinks, one of the leading brands in the Kombucha market, has capitalized on this growing demand by offering a diverse range of flavors and formulations to cater to varying consumer preferences. From classic options like ginger and lemon to innovative blends incorporating exotic fruits and herbs, Remedy Drinks has established itself as a frontrunner in the competitive Kombucha landscape.
Moreover, the versatility of Kombucha as an ingredient has spurred its integration into various culinary creations, ranging from cocktails and mocktails to salad dressings and marinades. This adaptability not only expands the market reach of Kombucha but also enhances its appeal to food enthusiasts looking to experiment with new flavors and ingredients.
Despite its rapid growth, the Kombucha market is not without its challenges. Concerns over alcohol content, shelf stability, and quality control remain prevalent, prompting industry stakeholders to collaborate on developing industry best practices and standards. Additionally, competition from other functional beverages and the emergence of new health trends pose ongoing threats to the market's sustained growth.
In conclusion, the Kombucha market continues to thrive, driven by consumer demand for natural, health-enhancing beverages. With regulatory oversight from entities like the FDA, innovative brands like Remedy Drinks leading the way, and a growing array of applications, Kombucha shows no signs of slowing down, promising a flavorful and beneficial beverage option for years to come.
Market Overview
In recent years, the Kombucha market has experienced exponential growth, driven by rising health consciousness and demand for natural, functional beverages. Consumers are increasingly turning to Remedy Drinks and similar brands for their refreshing and probiotic-rich Kombucha options. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has played a pivotal role in regulating this burgeoning industry, ensuring product safety and labeling accuracy. With the FDA's stamp of approval, Kombucha has gained credibility among health enthusiasts, propelling its market expansion. As awareness spreads, manufacturers are innovating with diverse flavors and packaging formats to cater to varied consumer preferences. This dynamic landscape promises continued growth and opportunity for players in the Kombucha market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Landscape
3 Sizing
4 Historic Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Segmentations
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
