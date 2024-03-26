Komy Co., Ltd. Authorized as "Approved Organization" by Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

KAWAGUCHI, Japan, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Komy Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Komy"), a manufacturer of diverse mirrors headquartered in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, has received approval from the Civil Aviation Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan to provide accessories that have been confirmed to comply with standards, certifying that the company has "capabilities to manufacture components and inspect completed components" for aircraft mirrors.

Image1: Mirror for aircraft overhead stowage bin, KomyMirror

*Please ensure that users include the appropriate credit attribution when using this image.

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202403198185/_prw_PI1fl_O5v4W9aB.jpg

Image2: Exterior view of Komy's headquarters (As of March 2024)

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202403198185/_prw_PI2fl_3m9yQBT2.jpg

The certification is expected to reduce the time and cost of documentation and applications required for airlines to adopt mirrors for aircraft. Komy is committed to improving the quality of its products to ensure safe and reliable aircraft operations.

About Komy Co., Ltd.

The company was established in 1973 as a manufacturer of mirrors. It uses its proprietary technology to develop, manufacture, and sell products that increase safety, prevent crime, and enhance services in a variety of situations, from convenience stores to aircraft, thereby eliminating societal blind spots. Over 100 airlines worldwide utilize KomyMirror, the company's solution for aircraft overhead stowage bins, to help passengers locate their items and cabin crew execute security checks.

SOURCE Komy Co., Ltd.