Komy Develops New "SPR" Mirror Applicable to Various Types of Aircraft Overhead Stowage Bins, Achieving Weight and Cost Reductions

KAWAGUCHI, Japan, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Komy Co., Ltd. headquartered in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, has developed a new "SPR" model of its KomyMirror series for aircraft overhead stowage bins.

The new SPR is installable on side panels of stowage bins for various types of aircraft. Furthermore, it has become possible to install the mirror on either the left-side or right-side panel by changing the setting angle. In addition, the company has realized about 30% cost-cutting and weight reduction by reviewing materials and the manufacturing method.

The conventional KomyMirror has optimal product numbers for each type of aircraft overhead stowage bins. On the other hand, the SPR is an epoch-making mirror with only one product number to cover all types of stowage bins. Komy strongly recommends that carriers consider installing the SPR mirror.

For purchase inquiries, visit: https://www.komy.com/contact-us

Komy will exhibit at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) taking place in Hamburg, Germany, for three days from May 28, with the new product also on display.

Komy will continue striving to improve the quality of its products to help maintain safe and reliable aircraft operations.

-Specifications

Product Number: SPR

Size: Diameter 95 mm, thickness 1.1 mm, weight 9 g

-Product:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202405100631/_prw_PI1fl_I8KI99Ih.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202405100631/_prw_PI2fl_22ODh3GN.jpg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100673/202405100631/_prw_PI3fl_13Ti9rt2.jpg

Details: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202405100631-O1-yX7s3a3G.pdf

-Komy Co., Ltd.

Established in 1973, Komy has developed, manufactured and sold a wide variety of products, using its unique technology as a mirror maker, to eliminate any blind spots in society with mirrors, including items to help boost safety, crime prevention, service performance and efficiency of various businesses ranging from convenience stores to aircraft. KomyMirror is used to help passengers check if they have left something behind in overhead bins and also for security checks by flight attendants. More than 100 airlines around the world have adopted KomyMirror.

SOURCE Komy Co., Ltd.