Konala to Open First Utah Location Near Brigham Young University Campus

Konala Announces First Provo Location, Bringing Healthy and Convenient Options to the Community

PROVO, Utah, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konala, the healthy fast-food franchise serving high-protein bowls, is officially opening its doors in Utah for the first time. Set to open this summer, the new store is owned and operated by Tyson Adams, along with his parents, Melanie and Laird, and will be located at a former Arby's building, 210 W Cougar Blvd. 1230 N, Provo, UT 84604, just west of the main BYU campus.

The grand opening event will take place on May 28th, from 10am to 9pm and will feature a full day of giveaways and can't-miss promotions such as:

The first 100 customers will get a free swag item and a chance to win a gift card valued between $20 and $100

Guests who keep their receipts from opening day will receive a free bowl on their next visit

on their next visit Anyone who signs up for the rewards program that day will be entered for a chance to win free Konala for a year

Adams brings years of restaurant leadership experience to Konala, from launching his own food truck to earning Jersey Mike's Manager of the Year honors in Washington state. Throughout his career, he developed a passion for hospitality, team building and leading successful grand openings, experience that made Konala a natural next step for him as he looked to invest in a fast-growing, health-focused brand.

"I quickly fell in love with Konala because it offers something different from what much of the quick-service industry looks like today," said Adams. "The food is fresh, healthy and convenient, and I believe that's exactly where the future of fast food is heading, and I'm excited to be the first to bring it to the Provo community."

After exploring franchise opportunities, Adams was drawn to Konala for both the food and the brand's long-term potential. In a crowded quick-service landscape, Konala stood out as a concept that reflects where fast food is heading, offering healthier, convenient meals without sacrificing speed or flavor. As he opens the Provo location, Adams is also looking ahead to the opportunity to grow with the brand as a multi-unit owner

With its proximity to BYU, Provo presents a strong market for health-forward, family-friendly concepts like Konala. Adams' outdoorsy, active lifestyle also made the brand feel like a natural fit for him and his family, who have been especially hands-on throughout the buildout process, taking on much of the demolition work themselves.

"Tyson and his family bring a level of passion and hands-on commitment that makes them an outstanding fit for the Konala brand," said Trace Miller, Founder and CEO of Konala. "We're excited to bring Konala to the Provo community, and this new location is a great example of how our model can transform fast-food drive-thrus into efficient kitchens."

Konala is redefining fast food with a menu centered on high-protein bowls and salads made with fresh ingredients. Designed for busy consumers who want healthier options without sacrificing convenience, the brand combines speed and accessibility with meals that support a more balanced lifestyle.

As Konala continues to grow, the brand is building momentum with corporate and franchise development across multiple markets. Its streamlined model, efficient labor needs, and health-focused menu position it to meet rising demand for convenient, better-for-you meals.

For more information, please visit https://konalafranchise.com/

About Konala

Founded in 2023 by Trace and Jammie Miller, Konala (Pronounced: Koe-Nah-Luh) is redefining fast food with a focus on healthy, flavorful protein bowls served through a convenient drive-thru model. Inspired by their own commitment to a healthy lifestyle and named after their two rescue dogs, Kona and Nala, Konala offers a menu packed with a variety of flavor profiles and nutritious options. The menu features fan favorites like Teriyaki Chicken, Greek Steak, and Chicken Burrito Bowls, with the average bowl containing 46 grams of protein. Entirely gluten-free and free of fryers, each bowl is designed to be a well-balanced meal that fuels the whole family. With online ordering, delivery, and a fast drive-thru, Konala makes eating healthy both delicious and convenient.

Contact: Grace Skowron, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE Konala