Konala to Open Second Spokane Store Near Gonzaga University

Konala Announces Second Spokane Store, Bringing High‑Protein Bowls and Better-For-You Menu to College Campus Diners

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konala, the healthy fast-food franchise serving high-protein bowls, expands its footprint in Washington with a second Spokane location set to open this spring. The new store will be located at 1028 N Hamilton St #190 Spokane, WA, directly across the street from the Gonzaga University campus. This will be the second Konala to open its doors in Spokane, with an existing location open and operating on Division St.

The grand opening event will take place on April 30, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a full day of giveaways and can't-miss promotions such as:

The first 100 customers will get a free swag item and a chance to win a gift card valued between $25 and $400

Guests who keep their receipts from opening day will receive a free bowl on their next visit

on their next visit Anyone who signs up for the rewards program that day will be entered for a chance to win free Konala for a year

"We're excited to bring Konala to the Gonzaga community. Students deserve options that support their health and energy, without sacrificing convenience. That's exactly what Konala delivers. It's the kind of place I wish I had access to when I was younger, and we're proud to offer something that can make a meaningful, everyday impact for the next generation." said Trace Miller, Founder and CEO of Konala.

Konala's mission is to make eating healthy delicious and convenient for everyone. With both drive‑thru and dine‑in service, the brand offers quick, better‑for‑you meals without sacrificing quality or flavor. Its menu centers on signature protein bowls and salads made with fresh, nutrient‑dense ingredients, each crafted to deliver a balanced mix of proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats.

The brand has three corporate-owned locations open (Gonzaga being the fourth) and nine additional stores in development. With its first franchised restaurant set to open next month and 40 franchise units under development, Konala offers a strong franchise opportunity that gives operators a streamlined model with low overhead, efficient labor needs, and a fast‑growing brand positioned to meet rising demand for healthy, convenient meals.

For more information, please visit https://konalafranchise.com/

About Konala

Founded in 2023 by Trace and Jammie Miller, Konala (Pronounced: Koe-Nah-Luh) is redefining fast food with a focus on healthy, flavorful protein bowls served through a convenient drive-thru model. Inspired by their own commitment to a healthy lifestyle and named after their two rescue dogs, Kona and Nala, Konala offers a menu packed with a variety of flavor profiles and nutritious options. The menu features fan favorites like Teriyaki Chicken, Greek Steak, and Chicken Burrito Bowls, with the average bowl containing 46 grams of protein. Entirely gluten-free and free of fryers, each bowl is designed to be a well-balanced meal that fuels the whole family. With online ordering, delivery, and a fast drive-thru, Konala makes eating healthy both delicious and convenient.

SOURCE Konala