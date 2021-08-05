Konami Gaming, Inc. And Everi Holdings Connect SYNKROS® With Everi's CashClub Wallet®

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Gaming, Inc. and Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) today announced a partnership to integrate SYNKROS® with Everi's digital CashClub Wallet®. The integration of Konami's award-winning casino management system (CMS) with CashClub Wallet® merges Konami's reputation for high system reliability with Everi's industry leading solutions in cashless payments.

Through this partnership, Konami will offer Everi's flexible, cost-effective, funding and payment solution to operators that utilize Konami's advanced casino management system. SYNKROS empowers operators to capture and compile data through all connected areas of the property — gaming and non-gaming — to generate a 360-degree patron view. This includes marketing, slots, tables, analytics, cage, credit, vault and other interfaced resort amenities.

As one of the industry's leading player tracking systems, SYNKROS is best known for its reliability, marketing tools, and robust data. SYNKROS reaches a wide range of property types — everything from large destination properties to cruise ships, to local casino stops, and entire multi-property portfolios.

"SYNKROS is designed to empower casinos to grow and leverage the latest technology available, through its robust, dependable, and scalable architecture," said Tom Jingoli, Konami Gaming, Inc. Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "This integration with Everi's cashless solution offers a highly dependable, hassle-free cashless experience for both player and operator."

Working in conjunction with Konami's Money Klip™ — which delivers seamless cashless play at slots and tables — Everi's CashClub Wallet is an omni channel digital wallet that enables casino operators to offer cashless and contactless funding and withdrawals in and out of Money Klip on the gaming floor as well as at other resort amenities. CashClub Wallet empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile ecosystem, including funding at the gaming device, payments at point of sale, or funding online sports betting, iGaming or social gaming — a true cashless experience all while preserving existing options, channels, preferences, and features valued by customer segments.

"The partnership with Konami gives us the opportunity to support the SYNKROS CMS solution with our industry-leading CashClub wallet technology," said Darren Simmons, Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader for Everi. "We enhance the player experience by bringing customer-centric features to loyalty, payments, and cage and cash operations. For operators, this partnership creates measurable efficiencies while extending engagement between casinos and their patrons across the gaming environment."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

