Konecta and Google Cloud Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive AI-Enabled Innovation in Customer Experience

MADRID, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konecta, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and digital services, and Google Cloud today announced a three-year strategic partnership. This alliance strengthens Konecta's leadership in delivering innovative customer experience solutions powered by AI, automation, and cloud technologies.

This collaboration will see Konecta transition its 100,000-person workforce to Google Workspace, enhancing collaboration and productivity across its global teams. As a certified Google Cloud partner, Konecta will deploy Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite to its own clients to enhance their customer service operations. In addition, through this partnership, up to 500 Konecta engineers will be certified in Google Cloud technologies, helping drive the development and implementation of next-generation AI solutions for clients.

By integrating Google Cloud's AI capabilities into its offerings, Konecta will enhance its CX services, helping businesses automate customer interactions, build and deploy AI agents using Vertex AI, and deliver more personalized experiences.

Key benefits of the three-year partnership include:

AI-driven Digital Unit and enhanced CX solutions



The partnership accelerates the growth of Konecta's AI-powered Digital BU, which is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge CX and Contact Center as a Service solutions (CCaS). Konecta and Google Cloud will collaborate on go-to-market (GTM) initiatives to introduce AI-driven services that improve customer satisfaction, automate routine tasks, and enhance operational efficiency. Advanced CX offerings with AI and CCaS integration



Konecta will integrate AI and CCaS technologies into its CX offerings, enabling businesses to leverage automated customer service solutions, AI agents, and personalized communication platforms. These advanced solutions will transform how businesses manage customer interactions, improving outcomes and satisfaction. Certified expertise in Google Cloud technologies



With up to 500 engineers certified in Google Cloud technologies, Konecta will bring a new level of technical expertise to its clients, ensuring seamless implementation of AI and CCaS solutions. This certification further solidifies Konecta's position as a trusted provider of AI and cloud-based customer service solutions. Workplace modernization and global scalability:



Over the next three years, Konecta will migrate its internal communications environment from 30,000 today to more than 100,000 employees in the future using Google Workspace, enhancing collaboration, security, and productivity across global teams. This transformation will enable Konecta's workforce to better serve clients by delivering faster, more agile responses to customer needs.

Nourdine Bihmane, CEO of Konecta, said:

"This partnership with Google Cloud allows us to significantly enhance our customer experience solutions with GenAI and automation. As a Google Cloud-certified provider, we are empowering our teams with the tools and knowledge to deliver more personalized, efficient, and intelligent customer service operations. This is a critical step in our mission to lead the industry in AI-powered experience."

Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA, said:

"Consumers today demand faster, more informed, and more tailored interactions with the brands they trust. Our strategic alliance with Konecta will empower its clients to provide superior customer service experiences and expedite their digital transformation. Together, we're helping businesses harness the power of AI to achieve meaningful business results."

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process outsourcing, with 130,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of approximately €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

