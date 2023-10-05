Konect.ai Secures $5.5M Seed Investment from Silverton Partners

News provided by

Konect.ai

05 Oct, 2023, 11:42 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Konect.ai, a pioneering SaaS company at the forefront of conversational AI technology for the automotive retail industry, is thrilled to announce a $5.5 million seed investment from Silverton Partners, a prominent venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas. This investment will fuel Konect.ai's mission to transform the way auto dealerships and auto tech companies engage with their customers through advanced AI-driven communication.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Konect.ai, enabling the company to further its mission of revolutionizing the way auto dealerships and auto tech companies interact with their customers. With features like acquisition lead management, outbound SMS campaigns, and after-hours support, Konect.ai is committed to enhancing the customer experience and helping clients achieve their sales goals.

Cole Kutschinski, President/CEO of Konect.ai, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This investment from Silverton Partners is a strong validation of our vision and the hard work of our talented team. With this support, we are poised to accelerate our growth and continue to innovate, bringing the most advanced conversational AI products to the automotive retail industry."

Rob Taylor, Operating Partner at Silverton Partners, also shared his thoughts on the investment, saying, "We at Silverton are excited to partner with and support the Konect.ai team as they accelerate their growth. We were drawn not just to the incredible business they have already built, but also to their forward vision of utilizing machine intelligence innovation to create delightful experiences for all parties across the automotive retail ecosystem."

The funds raised will be used to expand Konect.ai's product offerings, enhance research and development, and grow the company's presence in key markets. This investment solidifies Konect.ai's position as a leader in the automotive retail technology sector and sets the stage for continued success.

For more information about Konect.ai and its innovative solutions, please visit www.konect.ai.

About Konect.ai

Konect.ai, a forward-thinking SaaS provider, provides an AI-powered communication platform tailored for the automotive retail sector. Utilizing advanced natural language processing, Konect.ai significantly boosts contact rates with automotive customers via immediate lead responses, persistent follow-ups, and 24/7 appointment scheduling. Aimed at elevating the customer experience and aiding clients in meeting sales targets, Konect.ai features include adept inbound lead engagement, targeted outbound SMS campaigns, and reliable after-hours support, setting a new benchmark in automotive client interactions.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners invests in entrepreneurs who are dedicated to tackling growth markets and building lasting companies. In partnering with Silverton, companies benefit from its vast network and expertise from decades of growing and investing in successful businesses. Silverton Partners is based in Austin, TX, and was the initial institutional investor for AlertMedia, Apprentice, Billie, Convio, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, Storable, Self Financial, SpyCloud, TrendKite, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Wheel, WP Engine and The Zebra among others. Silverton Partners is Texas's most active early-stage investment group with seven funds and over $668 million assets under management.

Media Contact:
Laurie Halter
Charisma! Communications
503-816-2474
[email protected]

SOURCE Konect.ai

