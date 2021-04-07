Kong Announces Agenda for "Destination: Scale" Digital Event on April 21

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , the cloud connectivity company, today announced the agenda for Destination: Scale , a free, one-day digital conference that will take place on Wednesday, April 21. The event will explore ways organizations can empower their global platforms teams to drive operational efficiencies and scale their processes. Partner sponsors include AWS, Datadog, Epsagon, Honeycomb, Lightstep, Mirantis, StackRox and Sumo Logic.

"As applications and networks become more decentralized, it's crucial to understand how to scale developer workflows and operations across an organization to maximize efficiency and productivity, while also offering the best developer experience," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Destination: Scale dives into the prevailing challenges platform teams face as they enter more advanced stages of digital transformation, and our expert speakers will share practical advice and use cases about how to overcome these problems and more."

Destination: Scale will feature more than 19 virtual sessions across two tracks, with speakers including:

Melissa Jurkoic , chief customer experience officer, addapptation

, chief customer experience officer, addapptation Waldo G, sys/ops engineer, Datadog

Nicolas Fränkel, developer advocate, Hazelcast

Melissa Van der Hecht , field CTO, Kong

, field CTO, Kong Marcelo Bezerra , API specialist, LuizaLabs

, API specialist, LuizaLabs Sachi Shah , group product manager, Lightstep

, group product manager, Lightstep Isaac Dominguez , Aurelien Lajoie and Bastien Lacombe , ManoMano

, and , ManoMano Miska Kaipiainen, senior director of engineering, Mirantis

Jelena Duma , senior director of enterprise architecture, NexJ Systems

, senior director of enterprise architecture, NexJ Systems Michael Foster , cloud native advocate, Red Hat

To register for the event, please visit https://konghq.com/events/destination-scale/#register.

Follow the conversation on Twitter at #DestinationScale for live updates.

