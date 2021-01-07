Kong Announces Agenda for "Destination: Zero-Trust" Digital Event on January 19

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced the agenda for Destination: Zero-Trust 2021 , a free, one-day digital conference that will take place on Tuesday, January 19. The event will explore innovative ways organizations can empower application teams to secure and govern their APIs and services, including strategies for achieving zero-trust security by design, injecting compliance, and streamlining security responses for microservices, service mesh, Kubernetes and more. Partner sponsors include AWS, Datadog, Epsagon, HashiCorp, Mirantis, NS1, Salt, StackRox, Styra and Sysdig.

"As organizations race to create new digital experiences, traditional strategies such as perimeter-based security models and centrally enforced governance approaches are no longer adequate for today's security challenges," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "This third installment of our Destination conference series will look at the biggest security risks companies face now and explore best practices for zero-trust security and first-class governance in an increasingly cloud native world."

Destination: Zero-Trust will feature more than 20 virtual sessions across two tracks, with speakers including:

Isabelle Mauny , co-founder and field CTO, 42Crunch

, co-founder and field CTO, 42Crunch Mikhail Shapirov, senior partner solutions architect for containers, AWS

Ara Pulido , technical evangelist, Datadog

, technical evangelist, Datadog Jimmy Mesta , head of security research, Fastly

, head of security research, Fastly Cody De Aarkland, technical marketing for Consul, HashiCorp

Marco Palladino , CTO and co-founder, Kong

, CTO and co-founder, Kong Talia Nassi , developer advocate, Split

, developer advocate, Split Wei Lien Dang , co-founder and chief strategy officer, StackRox

, co-founder and chief strategy officer, StackRox Tim Hinrichs , co-founder of the Open Policy Agent (OPA) project and CTO of Styra

To register for the event, please visit https://konghq.com/events/destination-zero-trust/#register . Follow the conversation on Twitter at #DestinationZeroTrust for live updates.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

