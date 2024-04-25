Sunil Wadhwa Joins Kong as Chief Customer Officer

Kong Expands Executive Leadership Team to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today welcomed Sunil Wadhwa as Chief Customer Officer. In his new role, Wadhwa will lead all aspects of customer care, including onboarding, implementations, training and ongoing management to ensure the success of Kong's customers when leveraging its products and services. With more than two decades of customer success expertise at world-class enterprise software businesses, Wadhwa will join Kong's executive leadership team and act as the "voice of the customer" while driving new innovations and programs that help maximize customer value.

Having topped $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2023, Kong currently serves approximately 700 commercial customers, including GlaxoSmithKline, Moderna, Wayfair, PayPal and The New York Stock Exchange. Kong's flagship open-source API gateway handles more than 400 billion API calls a day and has been downloaded over 340 million times by thousands of organizations, while Kong's recently introduced AI Gateway addresses the surging demand for AI adoption and governance.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sunil as our first Chief Customer Officer. Sunil's strategic vision, deep technical knowledge and ability to navigate high-growth environments will help us better optimize the customer journey," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and Co-Founder of Kong Inc. "Whether supporting a growing startup or a Global 2000 organization, we have always aimed to deliver next-level customer experiences. In Sunil, we've found a passionate and results-oriented advocate for our customers."

Before joining Kong, Wadhwa held key leadership roles at several enterprise software companies, — including Zscaler, Druva, Palo Alto Networks and Juniper Networks — where he was instrumental in building and scaling customer support organizations. Most recently at Zscaler, he led global support, escalations, technical account management and operations functions, driving over $200 million in premium support business. Sunil is the co-author of the "ScreenOS Cookbook" and is an alumnus of Bangalore University.

"Kong's commitment to the customer journey is evident through its mission, products and culture," Wadhwa said. "Great customer experiences are a critical ingredient to a hyper-growth business. As such, I look forward to aligning our customer success efforts with our business efforts across go-to-market, product management and engineering so we can bring Kong's API cloud solutions to our customers faster and more efficiently."

About Kong

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first." Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

