Kong Announces Agenda for Kong Summit 2020, a Digital Conference on October 7-9

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , the leading cloud connectivity company, today announced the agenda and speaker line-up for its annual Kong Summit, which will take place October 7-9, 2020. Now digital, Kong Summit 2020 will bring together Kong's open source user community, customers, partners and industry thought leaders to explore cloud adoption, the connectivity challenges that come with moving to the cloud and the modernization strategies needed to solve this important connectivity equation. Sessions and workshops will cover technologies and best practices for reliably connecting across APIs, microservices, Kubernetes, service meshes, clouds – and beyond.

Connecting Beyond the Cloud

"In today's new digital reality, connectivity is everything. There is an enormous risk for companies that don't continue innovating and fail to adapt to new business requirements," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Kong Summit 2020 will be a place for developers, architects and technology leaders to share and discuss best practices for integrating cloud into digital initiatives and achieving true connectivity across clouds and everything in between."

Featuring more than 38 virtual sessions over two days, plus a third day of hands-on technical workshops, the Kong Summit 2020 speaker line-up includes:

Ty Amell , CTO, AppDynamics, a Cisco Company

, CTO, Morten Lykkegaard Andersen , senior information technology specialist, Vestas

, senior information technology specialist, Sarika Attal , senior director of enterprise architecture, Papa John's International

, senior director of enterprise architecture, Julien Bataille , software development manager, Rakuten Inc.

, software development manager, Jon Boone , director of software engineering and development, and Tyler Rivera , senior software engineer, Comcast

, director of software engineering and development, and , senior software engineer, Mark Graves , senior architect, Tyler Technologies

, senior architect, Matt Klein , creator of Envoy and software engineer at Lyft

, creator of and software engineer at Brandon Philips , former co-founder and CTO, CoreOS

, former co-founder and CTO, Guarav Verma , principal engineer, National Australia Bank

, principal engineer, Marcia Villalba , technical evangelist, AWS

, technical evangelist, Nancy Wang , head of AWS backup, AWS

Tickets to Kong Summit 2020 are free with an optional $10 donation to Doctors Without Borders. Access to the workshop day on October 9 is available with a $30 donation. To register for the event, please visit https://konghq.com/kong-summit/ .

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software that connects APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's solutions enable digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

