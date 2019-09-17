Kong Announces Final Agenda for Kong Summit 2019, October 2-3 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. today announced the final agenda for its upcoming Kong Summit '19 , which will take place October 2-3 at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco. The conference will bring together developers, software architects, API practitioners and industry experts to discuss technologies, practical solutions and techniques needed to create modern service architectures.

Featuring 26 sessions over two days, Kong Summit will tackle a range of topics, including the role of open source software in a healthy enterprise, how to build a foundation for engineering excellence, best practices in transitioning to microservices, the future of service mesh, how to foster innovation to build a positive developer experience and how to create an observable architecture.

"We're excited to be hosting the second annual Kong Summit and bringing together more than 500 developers, software architects and industry experts who are literally building the next era of software," said Augusto Marietti, co-founder and CEO of Kong. "Attendees will hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry about the latest developments in APIs, microservice and mesh; explore new, practical solutions for building hybrid cloud and multi-cloud architectures; and participate in a variety of workshops and networking activities."

Featured speakers include:

Chris Aniszczyk , CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Tammy Butow , principal site reliability engineer at Gremlin

, principal site reliability engineer at Gremlin Matt Klein , creator of Envoy and software engineer at Lyft

, creator of Envoy and software engineer at Lyft Jeremy Justus and Ross Sbriscia , senior software engineers at Optum/UnitedHealth Group

and , senior software engineers at Optum/UnitedHealth Group Charity Majors , co-founder and CTO of Honeycomb.io

, co-founder and CTO of Honeycomb.io Sam Ramji , founding CEO of Cloud Foundry Foundation and former Apigee executive

, founding CEO of Cloud Foundry Foundation and former Apigee executive Preeti Somal, VP of engineering at HashiCorp

Tilde Thurium, developer evangelist at Twilio

Jason Walker and Colin Schaub , engineers at Cargill

and , engineers at Cargill Nancy Wang , founder and CEO of Advancing Women in Product and head of product at AWS

