Kong Appoints Gunjan Aggarwal as Chief People Officer to Drive Talent Strategy and Organizational Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced the appointment of Gunjan Aggarwal as Chief People Officer. Gunjan will lead Kong's global people strategy, focusing on scaling the Human Resources organization, as well as attracting and retaining top talent to support the company's continued growth trajectory. Gunjan joins Kong from Confluent, where she served as Chief People Officer. She brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles as Chief People Officer at RingCentral and Chief HR Officer at RELX Group. Gunjan has a track record of driving innovation and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture across organizations.

Gunjan Aggarwal, Chief People Officer

"We are excited to welcome Gunjan to Kong's executive leadership team," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and Co-Founder of Kong Inc. "Her extensive experience with public companies and expertise in HR will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue to build a culture that empowers our employees to grow personally and professionally. Gunjan's commitment to authentic leadership and digital enablement aligns perfectly with our vision for the future."

This is the latest appointment in a series of strategic executive hires at Kong aimed at strengthening the company's leadership and driving its growth. Earlier this quarter, Kong welcomed Joe Eskenazi as Chief Revenue Officer and Sunil Wadhwa as Chief Customer Officer. Moreover, Hiroki Ariizumi was announced earlier this month as the first General Manager of Kong Japan, another key hire supporting the company's international growth plan. These additions to the executive team underscore Kong's commitment to enhancing its organizational sales capabilities and delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences.

Gunjan holds a BS in Electronics & Communications from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She earned an MBA in HR from Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, where she was the valedictorian for two consecutive years and won the Citibank Leadership Award. Additionally, she completed several HR management courses at Harvard University.

Gunjan Aggarwal is known for her ability to develop high-performing teams and implement strategies that drive organizational success. She has also served on advisory boards for CanGrade and Rubia in the past, contributing her insights to support innovation in HR and non-profit initiatives.

About Kong

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first." Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely, and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

