Kong CEO Augusto Marietti Honored by Goldman Sachs as 'Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs' 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusto Marietti, the CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc ., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, was recognized once again by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Mr. Marietti from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Mr. Marietti is an inventor, technology entrepreneur, and angel investor. As the CEO and co-founder of Kong, he drives the company's vision, strategy, and long-term growth. He is the lead inventor on five U.S. patents and an angel investor in more than 20 startups, including Hugging Face.

"Most modern technological innovations from Mobile and Cloud, to GenAI wouldn't be possible without APIs," said Augusto Marietti. "APIs are the building blocks and connectivity tissue of everything we do today, and Kong powers the API world. We've spent years helping organizations around the world innovate faster, and being recognized by Goldman Sachs as an 'Exceptional Entrepreneur' is a testament to the hard work my team and I have put in."

"I am thrilled to recognize Augusto as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Augusto and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year's cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences."

Kong technologies are the foundation that enables any company to securely adopt AI and become an API-first company — speeding up time to market, creating new business opportunities, and delivering superior products and services. Kong Konnect , the API platform for AI, helps organizations securely build, run, and govern AI-driven applications. With a focus on performance, security, governance, and cost efficiency, Konnect enables businesses to innovate faster by efficiently managing and scaling their API infrastructure.

About Kong

Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first" and securely accelerate AI adoption. Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely, and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

