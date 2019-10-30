Kong Co-Founder & CTO Marco Palladino to Speak at Web Summit on November 7

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Summit 2019, Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal – Kong Inc., creators of the leading API and service lifecycle management platform, today announced that Marco Palladino will be speaking at Web Summit on November 7. As part of the Growth Summit track, Marco will be presenting a standalone session about his entrepreneurial journey and insights gained over the past eight years that have led to his success with Kong.

Marco Palladino, Co-Founder and CTO of Kong Inc.

Who: Marco Palladino, CTO and Co-Founder, Kong What: Web Summit 2019 (November 4-7, 2019) featured speaker When: Thursday, November 7, from 15:59 to 16:10 WET Topic: "Lessons from 3,000 days of struggle"

In 2010, co-founders Augusto Marietti and Marco Palladino moved from Milan to San Francisco with a few hundred bucks of cash and a dream to make it big in tech. Through grit, determination, dumb luck and the relentless ability to pivot when necessary, they succeeded, sold their first company (Mashape) and founded their second (Kong Inc.).

Marco will share lessons learned, how his early struggles as an entrepreneur fueled his future success and advice for other entrepreneurs.

About Growth Summit at Web Summit

The world's fastest growing companies take to the Growth Summit stage at Web Summit, where founders and CEOs discuss the secrets behind their hyper-growth, and how to survive and thrive as a fast-growing tech startup.

About Kong Inc.

Kong delivers a next-generation API and service lifecycle management platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Offering high flexibility, scalability, speed and performance, Kong enables developers and Global 5000 enterprises to reliably secure, connect and orchestrate microservice APIs for modern applications. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com/ or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

