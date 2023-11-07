Kong Forms New Joint Venture with Japan Cloud to Accelerate Global Expansion in Japan

Kong Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

Partnership To Help Enable Companies to Become 'API First' with Kong's Unified Cloud Native Platform for Developing and Managing Fast, Reliable and Secure Digital Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, today announced its expansion into the Japanese market with a new Tokyo subsidiary, established through a joint venture with Japan Cloud, a Tokyo-based consultancy that assists global, high-growth cloud companies to succeed in Japan. The partnership will leverage Japan Cloud's local go-to-market expertise and proven track record, to support the growing adoption of Kong's unified cloud API platform, which enables enterprises to manage and accelerate their journeys towards becoming API-first companies. Japan Cloud has helped launch the Japanese operations of some of the most successful enterprise cloud companies, including Marketo, Concur, Coupa, New Relic, PagerDuty and Braze.

"APIs are essential for Japanese enterprises as they turn to agile software development methodologies to speed up the delivery of best-in-class digital experiences," said Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud. "Kong and Japan Cloud together will further accelerate this shift, empowering Japanese companies to create new business opportunities faster with greater security and control."

"Japan is one of the world's largest enterprise software markets and the third largest global economy. If you factor in the demand we're seeing from companies shifting to an API-first approach, it's very clear that Japan represents an extraordinary opportunity for both firms," said Augusto Marietti, CEO & Co-Founder of Kong Inc. "Moreover, Japan Cloud's extensive understanding of the market, as well as their proven track record with some of the top, global enterprise cloud players, made them the perfect choice to partner with."

Kong's unified cloud API platform aims to enable fast, reliable and secure digital experiences. More than just an API management tool, Kong's technologies foster enhanced developer productivity, offering an integrated solution that combines API management, service mesh and ingress controller capabilities.

Kong works with over 600 customers globally, including worldwide leaders such as GSK plc, Nasdaq, PayPal, and Verifone. And while Kong has previously established a notable customer presence in Japan with significant partnerships such as LY Corporation, which operates Yahoo! Japan, this new joint venture emphasizes the company's commitment to scaling rapidly in the region.

About Kong Inc.
Kong Inc., a leading developer of cloud API technologies, is on a mission to enable companies around the world to become "API-first." Kong helps organizations globally — from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises — unleash developer productivity, build securely and accelerate time to market. For more information about Kong, please visit www.konghq.com or follow us on X @thekonginc.

About Japan Cloud
Japan Cloud advises and provides hands-on support to world-class enterprise cloud companies entering the Japanese market. By partnering with Japan Cloud, companies achieve faster time to market, operational excellence, and customer success-driven growth. Learn more at www.japancloud.co.jp.

News Releases in Similar Topics

