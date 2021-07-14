Kong Inc. Announces Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards Program and Call for Submissions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc ., the cloud connectivity company, today announced its inaugural Cloud Connectivity Innovator Awards program and a call for submissions through August 24. Open to enterprise customers and community users, the program will recognize the individuals and teams who have accelerated digital transformation within their organizations by using Kong's licensed or open source technologies.

Teams are challenged in navigating modern software environments as they strive to provide fast, reliable and secure applications. The awards program will recognize projects or use cases over the past five years that showcase innovative applications of Kong Konnect, Kong Enterprise, Kong Gateway, Kuma or Insomnia to create stellar digital experiences.

Nominees will be evaluated based on the strength of their use case, including the challenges faced, the uniqueness of their solution and other differentiators that showcase a commitment to creating superb end-to-end connectivity while navigating modern microservices architectures.

Submissions are due by midnight Pacific Time on August 24, 2021. To learn more and submit your project for consideration, please visit the awards page .

"The innovation, determination and ingenuity of our users and customers inspire us each day, and we are committed to providing new solutions that help them overcome the ever-evolving challenges of service connectivity," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Kong has been at the forefront of API connectivity since our inception, and we cannot wait to hear your stories and celebrate your achievements through our new Cloud Connectivity Innovators Awards program."

Winners will be notified in early September and publicly celebrated at the hybrid Kong Summit 2021 on September 28, 2021. Winners will receive a trophy, recognition via social media promotion and a press release, a donation to a charity from Kong on their behalf, and a chance to chat on stage with Kong Co-Founders Augusto Marietti and Marco Palladino.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's cloud connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Lynn Grigsby, Kong, 628-243-7512, [email protected]

Jill Reed, Sift Communications for Kong, [email protected]

SOURCE Kong Inc.