Kong Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Kong Inc . CEO and Co-Founder Augusto Marietti as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Kong Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Augusto Marietti

Goldman Sachs selected Augusto Marietti as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Founded in 2017 and valued at $1.4 billion, Kong is reinventing the way developers use APIs to build new services and applications that power our increasingly digital world. The company's flagship API technology, Kong Gateway, has been downloaded over 270 million times and powers trillions of API transactions for leading organizations globally. Kong enables developers, DevOps engineers and solutions architects at organizations from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises to secure, connect and orchestrate APIs within modern architectures such as microservices, cloud, service mesh and serverless.

"On behalf of Kong, we're honored and incredibly proud to be recognized by Goldman Sachs alongside these inspiring and innovative CEOs," said Marietti. "Looking back on Kong's growth—a company that was started in a garage in Italy and is now valued at $1.4 billion—I feel a deep appreciation for the Kong team. We've only just begun to scratch the surface of what Kong can do, and we're excited to keep helping teams build great applications to power the connected world."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Augusto as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

Augusto Marietti is an inventor, technology entrepreneur and angel investor. As the CEO and co-founder of Kong, he drives the company's vision, strategy and long-term growth. Prior to Kong, he was the CEO and co-founder of Mashape, the largest API marketplace, which was acquired by RapidAPI in 2017.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

