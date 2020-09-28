Kong Inc. Positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc ., a leading cloud connectivity company, today announced Kong has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management. Kong was recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the Leaders quadrant. It was recognized as a Visionary in the previous report.

"Kong is honored to be recognized by Gartner, which we believe underscores our ability to help companies provide the most value through their apps and services," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "Today's digital landscape is increasingly complex, and businesses need modern solutions for connecting their services and securing all data that runs through them – across clouds, data centers, virtual machines and more. We are committed to providing developers and DevOps teams with the most innovative and flexible tools for managing APIs and providing full stack service connectivity across all platforms and clouds, from gateway to service mesh."

Kong's vision for an end-to-end service connectivity platform bridges traditional API management needs with solutions for new challenges imposed by new cloud native deployments. Moving forward, Kong will continue to enhance the service connectivity platform to enable organizations to build applications using their preferred cloud, platform or deployment type. Gartner recognized Kong as having the furthest position on the Completeness of Vision axis among vendors analyzed in the 2020 Magic Quadrant.

This news follows the release of Kong Enterprise 2.1 , the first cloud native API platform built for DevOps-driven automation across hybrid environments. The full lifecycle API platform provides flexible, multi-cloud, multi-region deployment options with native service mesh support via Kong Mesh , as well as key statistics on a network's health through Kong Vitals . Kong Enterprise is used by more than 250 companies, including GE, GlaxoSmithKline, MasterCard, NASDAQ, Papa John's and Samsung. Kong Enterprise is built on top of open source Kong Gateway , which has been downloaded more than 200 million times, making it the most widely used open source API gateway.

To read more about the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management and download a complimentary copy of the full report, please visit https://konghq.com/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-api .

