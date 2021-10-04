Kong Inc. Positioned in the Leaders' Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant™ for Full Lifecycle API Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading provider of full lifecycle API management and cloud connectivity solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner® in the Leaders quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Full Lifecycle API Management Magic Quadrant .1 This is the second consecutive year Kong has been named a Leader on the quadrant, and Kong again ranked highest for its completeness of vision.

Kong Inc.

"Kong is thrilled to be recognized for the second year as a Leader by Gartner. We believe this validates our open source and enterprise-grade products – spanning from API gateway to service mesh and everything in-between – as ideal solutions for teams as they undergo digital transformation and provide new cloud native solutions," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "The digital landscape is forever changed, and Kong is committed to providing the innovative and flexible tools that teams need to effectively build, secure and scale their services and applications in modern environments."

Kong is on a mission to enable technology teams and solo developers to make their API and microservice connectivity consumable in the same way electricity is — something that teams can effortlessly access at any time. Kong's technology provides architectural freedom to developers, allowing them to use their preferred cloud, platform or deployment type, and seamlessly orchestrates all the discrete parts that make applications secure, reliable and scalable.

Kong unveiled several new product features and capabilities in recent months to streamline developer operations for teams:

The Kong Konnect Cloud service connectivity platform provides a new architectural layer for teams to keep modern apps connected across environments. Kong's enterprise solutions are used by more than 400 organizations today and are newly available on the Red Hat Marketplace.

service connectivity platform provides a new architectural layer for teams to keep modern apps connected across environments. Kong's enterprise solutions are used by more than 400 organizations today and are newly available on the Red Hat Marketplace. Kong Mesh , a service mesh solution built on open source Kuma, is the first service mesh solution to provide the innovative ' ZeroLB ' load balancing pattern out of the box. ZeroLB removes complex and expensive load balancers in favor of a modern, distributed model that will save some organizations upward of $1 million annually.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Full Lifecycle API Management," Shameen Pillai, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O'Neill, John Santoro, Akash Jain, Fintan Ryan. 28 September 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's cloud connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Pauline Louie, Kong, 628-243-7512, [email protected]

Jill Reed, Sift Communications for Kong, [email protected]

SOURCE Kong Inc.