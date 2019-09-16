KONG Introduces KONG Box: Dogs Need To Play!

GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The KONG Company, a pioneering creator of toys that help dogs live engaged, happy and healthy lives, today introduced KONG Box, a subscription service delivering the perfect mix of dog toys and treats according to your dog's unique personality.

Featuring KONG's industry-defining toys for dogs, KONG Box offers a carefully curated selection of products, including treats for training, durable chew items for play and other behavior-specific toys. In addition to toys and treats, each KONG Box shipment includes treat recipes and behavioral tips.

(PRNewsfoto/KONG Box)

Customers begin by creating a profile for their dogs at kongbox.com , addressing dog size, chewing style, age and personality. Every KONG Box delivery is then custom-built to match each dog's needs. For example, a Great Dane with separation anxiety will receive different items than a Pug with weight management issues.

KONG Box subscription offerings change with each delivery and include healthy treats along with toys, so owners and households do not become inundated with unused items. By offering proven products from the KONG line along with the treats, customers receive a curated balance of play, engagement and fun.

Each KONG Box will include:

One item from the KONG Classic line of rubber toys. Recognized as the gold standard of dog toys, KONG Classic is trusted by groups like veterinary clinics, training facilities and law enforcement for pet training and engagement.

Recognized as the gold standard of dog toys, KONG Classic is trusted by groups like veterinary clinics, training facilities and law enforcement for pet training and engagement. One personality toy that supports unique behavioral needs. For example, when an owner indicates their dog needs weight management help, the KONG Box may include a reward device that slowly disperses kibble as the dog engages, encouraging greater play while limiting food intake. A dog identified as a heavy chewer may receive toys made from durable, ballistic material.

For example, when an owner indicates their dog needs weight management help, the KONG Box may include a reward device that slowly disperses kibble as the dog engages, encouraging greater play while limiting food intake. A dog identified as a heavy chewer may receive toys made from durable, ballistic material. Three treats that will help encourage engagement. This includes Easy Treat peanut butter, beef or liver that can be sprayed inside KONG toys. Other treats include biscuits that fit the KONG Classic, digestible rawhide bones and Wild Antler chews.

As a trusted name in the pet care industry for nearly 50 years, KONG Box is an opportunity for KONG to reach pets directly, providing new experiences and vital playtime for every dog in each stage of life.

KONG Box is now available exclusively at kongbox.com in a variety of subscription options. Customers can also choose to receive their boxes monthly or every other month:

Monthly pay-as-you-go plan: $39.95 per shipment

per shipment Six box subscription: $34.95 per shipment

per shipment Twelve box subscription: $29.95 per shipment

Connect with the team and learn more about KONG and the KONG Box on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About KONG

Founded in 1970, KONG toys encourage play, satisfying instinctual needs and strengthening the bond between people and their beloved animals. Beginning with its pioneering KONG Classic dog toy, the company now offers a full range of products for dogs. Visit kongbox.com to learn more.

SOURCE KONG Box

Related Links

http://www.kongbox.com

