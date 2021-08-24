Kong Konnect Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift to Bolster API and Service Connectivity Across Kubernetes and Hybrid Architectures

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the cloud connectivity company, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat to deliver the Kong Konnect service connectivity platform on the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift. As part of this collaboration, Kong has achieved Red Hat Operator Certification for Kong Konnect on Red Hat OpenShift. Kong is among the first Red Hat partners in API management to establish a technology collaboration and Operator certification for Red Hat OpenShift. The Kong Konnect solution can enable enterprises to accelerate time to market for new cloud native applications as the adoption of containers and Kubernetes soars.

According to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) 2020 survey, 92% of organizations reported to be running containers in production environments, and 83% are also using Kubernetes in those environments. Enterprises invest tremendous time and resources to make Kubernetes work for them, and developer teams frequently run into hidden challenges and difficult decisions around how to build, operate and maintain Kubernetes in production. Kong and Red Hat provide the capabilities and expertise to help customers accelerate their journey with Kubernetes while being confident that their applications are more secure, scalable and flexible for the future.

"At Finastra, we believe the future of finance is open. Kong and OpenShift enable us to bring that future forward in a more secure, cloud native way — consistently, regardless of public or private clouds," said Joseph White, senior vice president of enterprise architecture at Finastra.

This collaboration allows organizations to deploy Kong Konnect on Red Hat OpenShift, providing more unified connectivity across edge API gateway, Kubernetes Ingress and service mesh deployments. The combination of Kong Konnect Enterprise and Red Hat OpenShift can help organizations enable microservices and cloud native architectures in support of their digital transformation initiatives across hybrid and multi-cloud.

"Kong Konnect is now a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator," said Julio Tapia, senior director, Partner Ecosystem, Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. "Kong has worked closely with Red Hat to streamline and automate deployments of Kong's leading API management solution on Red Hat OpenShift so enterprises can better support their hybrid and multi-cloud strategies with Kong Konnect and OpenShift."

As a certified Red Hat Operator, Kong Konnect is now available on Red Hat Marketplace , an open cloud marketplace that makes it easier to discover and access certified software for container-based environments across the hybrid cloud. Kong's Operator certification helps enterprises install and automate day-2 operations of Kong Konnect on OpenShift. Enterprises can more easily launch Kong Konnect's API gateway, Kubernetes Ingress and management solution on Red Hat OpenShift.

"The combination of Kong Konnect and Red Hat OpenShift brings together two best-of-breed technologies that are built for the cloud era," said Reza Shafii, VP of product at Kong Inc. "Konnect's industry-leading, next-generation Kong Gateway deployed on Red Hat OpenShift helps accelerate organizations' move to cloud native applications and the migration of legacy applications from monoliths to microservices."

To learn more about Kong Konnect and Red Hat OpenShift, register for an upcoming webinar with Kong and Red Hat executives on August 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Kong Inc.

Kong creates software and managed services that connect APIs and microservices natively across and within clouds, Kubernetes, data centers and more using intelligent automation. Built on an open source core, Kong's service connectivity platform enables digital innovation by allowing organizations to reliably and securely manage the full lifecycle of APIs and services for modern architectures, including microservices, serverless and service mesh. By providing developer teams with unprecedented architectural freedom, Kong accelerates innovation cycles, increases productivity, and seamlessly bridges legacy and modern systems and applications. For more information about Kong, please visit konghq.com or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

