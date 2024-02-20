Koniag Government Services Announces Move to New Headquarters in Chantilly, VA

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS), a leading technology and professional services provider to federal government agencies, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia. This move represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand operations.

The decision to move the headquarters location was driven by several factors, including the company's rapid expansion and growth trajectory. The new headquarters provides ample space to accommodate our growing workforce and support future expansion plans. With state-of-the-art facilities and modern amenities, the new location will foster collaboration, innovation, and creativity among employees, further enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional services and solutions to our clients.

Furthermore, Chantilly's strategic location played a pivotal role in the decision-making process. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Northern Virginia region, Chantilly offers excellent access to transportation hubs, and a rich talent pool. This prime location will enable us to strengthen relationships with existing clients, attract top-tier talent, and capitalize on new business opportunities, positioning KGS for continued success in the years ahead.

The new headquarters has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the employee experience, featuring modern workspaces, hoteling space for remote workers to access when on-site, collaborative areas and fitness facilities, all in recognition KGS' commitment to providing our team with an inspiring and supportive environment where they can thrive.

"We are thrilled to call Chantilly home and excited about the opportunities this move brings for our company and employees," said KGS CEO Kevin Wideman. "This state-of-the-art headquarters reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and employee well-being, and we look forward to the next chapter of our journey in this dynamic community."

KGS's new headquarters is located at 4840 Westfields Blvd, Suite 200, Chantilly, VA 20151. For more information about the company and its services, please visit https://www.koniag-gs.com.

About KGS

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

SOURCE Koniag Government Services