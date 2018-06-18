Koniag Government Services appoints Ken Buckbinder, Senior Director, Business Development

CHANTILLY, Va., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Buckbinder has joined Koniag Government Services as Senior Director, Business Development. Mr. Buckbinder brings over 20 years of business development, capture management and proposal experience successfully winning business with both Civilian and Defense agencies. His Federal Health and Life Sciences experience includes Health IT systems development and integration services including systems design and engineering, Agile and SEI CMMI-compliant structured application development, IT Security, Clinical data management systems, and Cloud Computing. Prior to joining Koniag Government Services, Mr. Buckbinder supported Jacobs (formerly Blue Canopy Group) and other large and small businesses with the pursuit of business with HHS and SSA including Cyber Security opportunities with federal civilian agencies. "Ken brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of information technology delivery enabling him to become a trusted partner with our federal customers. His addition to the Koniag Government Services Team will help all nine subsidiaries continue to grow and thrive in the federal marketplace," noted MaryAnn Hoadley, SVP of Koniag Government Services.