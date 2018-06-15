Koniag Government Services appoints Tom Ulsas, Senior Director, Business Development

CHANTILLY, Va., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ulsas has joined Koniag Government Service as Senior Director, Business Development. Mr. Ulsas brings over 20 years of business development, capture management and operations experience successfully managing and winning business within the Department of Defense. He is experienced with strategy development, financial management, operations, solution development and delivery of information technology services. Prior to joining Koniag Government Services, Mr. Ulsas supported Ernst & Young, BearingPoint, KPMG and Unisys with their strategic pursuits.
"Tom's unique experience with operations and business development enables him to quickly identify creative solutions for his customers most challenging requirements. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of information technology delivery enabling him to become a trusted partner with our federal customers. His addition to the Koniag Government Services Team will help all nine subsidiaries continue to grow and thrive in the federal marketplace," noted MaryAnn Hoadley, SVP of Koniag Government Services.
About Koniag Government Services
Koniag Government Services provides oversight, management and shared services to the companies that comprise the Koniag Government Services sector. Koniag Government Services (KGS) companies have supported Federal, State and Local customers for more than 20 years providing information technology and professional services including Application Development, Telecommunications, Enterprise Infrastructure Support, Cyber Security, Physical Security, Facilities Management, Logistics and Engineering and Management Consulting Support. KGS supports clients in more than a dozen locations across the United States as well as in more than 30 worldwide sites. We have built a reputation for consistent performance and forging long term partnerships with our clients. For more information, please visit www.koniaggss.com.
