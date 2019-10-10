Koniag Government Services promotes Roadcap to lead Strategic IT Operating Group

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand its capacity in providing excellent services to Federal Clients with a focus on the U.S. Department of State (DOS), Koniag Government Services (KGS) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Roadcap to Strategic IT Operating Group President.

"Jennifer is one of the brightest IT professionals that I have ever worked with. Her vast experience and emphasis on customer service and operational excellence makes this career opportunity long overdue." said KGS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wideman. "I'm confident that she will play a crucial role in our aggressive growth plan."

KGS is a leading partner of professional services to federal government agencies. Roadcap's role will primarily focus on building KGS' DOS IT portfolio of business.

Roadcap has been with KGS since November 2018, overseeing more than 70 FTEs and managing all management aspects for $200 million in DOS Facilities Management IDIQ. Prior to joining KGS, she worked for Vistronix, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, and American Systems Corporation. She brings 18 years of direct DOS experience and 30 years of overall IT and business development experience to her new position, including a deep knowledge of DOS best practices and interagency relationships that will benefit KGS as it moves forward.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to grow my existing customer relationships and create new ones," said Roadcap. "Under Kevin's leadership and guidance, I have no doubt about my ability to help Koniag meet and exceed our growth goals, while still providing excellent service to our government partners."

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Owned corporation supporting the values and traditions of our native communities through an agile employee and corporate culture that delivers Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services and Operational Management to Federal Government Agencies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Koniag, we apply our proven commercial solutions to a deep knowledge of Defense and Civilian missions to provide forward leaning technical, professional, and operational solutions. KGS enables successful mission outcomes for our customers through solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery. For more information, please visit www.koniaggss.com .

