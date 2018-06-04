Koniag Services, Inc. Awarded Theater Enterprise Wide Medical Logistics System (TEWLS) Operations Support Contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA)

KSI will provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform TEWLS DevOps Support. This support will ensure the reliability, availability, and maintainability of the TEWLS automated information system (AIS) required to meet the daily demands of supported business entities worldwide. This contract will further address future solutions and architectures for persistent technical and functional modernization; and to enhance system availability and reduce overall operational costs.

Kelly Mire, President of KSI said "KSI is very fortunate to be joining the TEWLS team at a time when significant modernization enhancements are planned, including transition from on premise hosting to Amazon Web Service (AWS), and database migration from Oracle to SAP HANA. KSI is proud to be leading professionals dedicated to ensuring the availability of the medical supply chain serving our country's warfighters."

About Koniag Services, Inc.

Koniag Services, Inc. (KSI) is an Alaskan Native-owned, small disadvantaged business supporting Federal, State and Local governments since 1994. KSI is part of the Koniag Government Services sector and provides Software Development, Cyber Security, IT Infrastructure Management, DevOps, and Integrated Program Management services across 50 states and 4 Territories. KSI provides support across multiple business functions including: Finance, Health, Defense, Social Services, Consumer Protection and Insurance. KSI is a CMMI 3 assessed organization and holds an ISO 9001 Quality Management certification. For more information, please visit http://www.ksikoniag.com.

Media Contact:

MaryAnn Hoadley

Koniag Government Services

703-488-9303

MHoadley@Koniag.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koniag-services-inc-awarded-theater-enterprise-wide-medical-logistics-system-tewls-operations-support-contract-by-the-defense-health-agency-dha-300658257.html

SOURCE Koniag Government Services

Related Links

http://www.koniag.com

