Konica Minolta to Launch the CM-17d, a Vertical, Portable Spectrophotometer for High-accuracy Colour Measurement in Any Situation

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that the Company will launch the CM-17d and CM-16d vertical, lightweight, portable spectrophotometers, in the summer of 2024.

Portable Spectometer CM-17d

The CM-17d is Konica Minolta's first portable instrument that includes an electronic viewfinder, facilitating precise positioning on samples that would typically be considered difficult; the CM-16d has a reduced feature set and a compelling price/performance ratio. These devices excel at measuring small samples and those with curved or patterned surfaces, an ideal solution for the colour measurement requirements in many environments.

These instruments are developed to help our customers to maximise the benefits of digital colour data in quality control, production, or R&D in various fields, including automobiles, tech, cosmetics, paints, plastics, construction materials, and textiles.

CM-17d Spectrophotometer

User centred design

The CM-17d is designed to provide a simple, user experience. Its ergonomically designed grip is easy to hold, developed for one-handed operation. A camera viewfinder, facilitates positioning for accurate measurements and operator efficiency. The modern user interface and display ensure that the instrument is easy to use for everyday tasks or training new operators. Wireless connection via optional wireless LAN and Bluetooth module enables the operator to work efficiently whatever sample or environment. Improved accuracy while maintaining data compatibility

The CM-17d offers improved Inter-Instrument Agreement and Repeatability, while maintaining data compatibility with the CM-700d. The measurement time has been reduced by about 30% from the previous model. Daily efficiency and reliability

1. Charging Cradle

The charging cradle has a built in zero-calibration box and white calibration cap storage, ensuring that the device is always ready to use and stored both neatly & safely.

2. Wavelength compensation function

The CM-17d is equipped with Konica Minolta's Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment (WAA) function, which compensates for wavelength deviations, that could be caused by impact during use, changes in ambient temperature etc. This provides added confidence and certainty for measured data all year round.

3. Colour data management using SpectraMagic™ NX2

Connection to the optional SpectraMagic™ NX2 colour management software enables digital colour data storage, analysis and communication using a choice of industry standard colour indices. The new QC template function helps project owners to control the parameters for measurement and communication with colleagues & supply chain partners.

