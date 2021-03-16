Konichiwa Osaka! W Hotels Debuts In Japan With The Opening Of W Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today lifted the curtains on Japan's first-ever W hotel. Making its debut along vibrant Midosuji Boulevard, W Osaka will redefine the local hotel scene with the brand's spirited spin on luxury as the perfect addition to this electric city.

"Osaka's mix of culture and bold, high-energy lifestyle makes it the ideal setting for the debut of W Hotels in Japan," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. "We are excited to once again be partnering with Sekisui House to welcome W Osaka to the luxury hospitality landscape here, and know international travelers and locals alike will be drawn to the hotel and its playground of possibilities."

A Minimalist Exterior Veils Extraordinary Interiors

W Osaka asserts its presence in the city's busy urban streetscape with a black monolith façade designed by Osaka-born, world-renowned architect Tadao Ando. The hotel's intriguing design concept is expressed as a minimalist exterior concealing colorfully exuberant interiors, a nod to the Edo period when excessive displays of wealth were prohibited, and merchants were said to have dressed modestly in public. However, in private, flamboyance and opulence were free to be expressed, and W Osaka typifies this transformation. The interior design was conceptualized by concrete, the Amsterdam-based design studio behind the extraordinarily chic W London and W Verbier. The design narrative shines a spotlight on the contrast between Japanese minimalism and the limitless excesses of urban life, illuminated by Osaka's bright neon lights at night.

A Colorful Japanese Welcome for Guests

Upon arrival at W Osaka, guests enter an illuminated tunnel inspired by the Japanese art forms of cutting and folding paper, origami and kirigami, with images of nature and seasons reflected on its walls. On the third floor, the hotel's social hub LIVING ROOM (W's signature take on the lobby) greets guests with vivid colors and a show-stopping design featuring an original interpretation of whimsical Kawaii Kokeshi wooden dolls which celebrate the diversity of W Osaka's international guests.

Bright spaces, clean lines and bold color schemes are inspired by Osaka's blazing streetscapes and reflected in the hotel's 337 guestrooms and suites. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views of the skyline, while spacious bathrooms with rain showers and luxe amenities invite guests to retreat and recharge. For an unexpected touch, a surprise is locked away behind the closets: a unique "pixorama" of Osaka, a graphic filled with the city's famous landmarks, designed by pixel art group eBoy. To represent Japan's famous pink cherry blossoms and Osaka's azure oceanside, color themes and neon light accents shine either pink or blue on each alternate floor.

Situated atop the hotel's 27th floor, the Extreme WOW Penthouse Suite (the brand's take on the traditional Presidential Suite) is 200 square meters with a 5.4-meter-high ceiling and five sequenced rooms divided by oak portals that merge traditional Japanese home design with the W spirit. The "Garden Room" marks the entrance to the suite, with its Zen-inspired garden providing a refuge from the bustling city life below. The bedroom features dreamy artwork by Sigrid Calon, a Dutch textile artist whose works have been exhibited around the world, including at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York. In the bathroom, the large, 1.9-meter-diameter chrome tub is a reimagined champagne bucket, and invites guests for a surreal soak. The suite features an open kitchen and a built-in DJ booth – the first of its kind in a hotel room in Japan – that's perfect for entertaining and soundtracking any stay.

A Tempting Twist to The City of Gourmets

W Osaka's two bars and four restaurants tempt guests with unique, unexpected offerings and an unforgettably gourmet experience. Global flavors merge with iconic Japanese cuisine to tantalize the tastebuds in unexpected ways.

Bistro-diner OH.LALA… brings to life a partnership with Chef Yusuke Takada, one of the top chefs recognized in "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants" rankings, delivering high expectations to reinvent gastronomy with W Osaka's creative culinary team. At the heart of W Osaka is the LIVING ROOM, where guests can expect the unexpected – from a standup comedian performance to a DJ set by W Osaka music curator (and collaborator of Tiësto and Armin van Buuren), Yuuki Yoshiyama. The Living Room serves a lineup of colorful cocktails as well as W Osaka's own private-label champagne.

TEPPANYAKI MYDO offers its spin on local soul food in addition to exquisite Japanese Kuroge and Akaushi Wagyu beef. Designed by celebrity Japanese interior designer Yasumichi Morita and Osaka-born artist Seitaro Kuroda, the restaurant integrates Osaka's eccentricities in culture, history and customs, and combines it with the boldness, brilliance and playfulness of the W brand. MIXUP combines art, natural lighting and a chic color palette while serving pastries, coffee, tea and cocktails for an amplified urban experience right on the main street.

At the end of a zigzag, curtain-lined corridor is omakase-style restaurant SUSHI UKIYO with its interiors reflecting the concept of "ukiyoe", or a floating world, as a metaphor for Osaka, a city of waterways. Next to the hotel's WET swimming pool is the WET BAR, featuring an eclectic list of creative cocktails.

DETOX.RETOX.REPEAT .

On the fourth floor of W Osaka, FIT offers the latest in fitness equipment, as well as a yoga room with a view. WET is the hotel's indoor pool space with an LED ceiling to illuminate and amplify the fun. For guests who live by the brand's 'Detox.Retox.Repeat' philosophy, AWAY SPA awaits to restore and revive, with five private treatment rooms.

The new hotel has a total of four event and meeting spaces, including the GREAT ROOM, a 390-square-meter ballroom, with high ceilings, deep oak pillars, and champagne-gold metallic details. With WED YOUR WAY, guests can customize the wedding of their dreams on an entire private floor at W Osaka.

"The energy and eclecticism of Japan, particularly Osaka, make it the perfect backdrop for a W hotel," said Jennie Toh, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "From unforgettable dining experiences and live music sets to the thoughtful design rooted in the history and culture of the city, W Osaka is a destination within a destination where international jetsetters and local tastemakers meet and make magic."

